Sushant Singh Rajput’s cute throwback selfie with Kriti Sanon will leave you with a bittersweet feeling

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left everyone shook to the core. A couple of throwback photos of the actor are going viral on social media and one with his Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon will leave you emotional.

It is going to be 2 months to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s unfortunate and tragic demise on August 14 as the actor left for his heavenly abode in mid June, but his fans continue to fight for him and remember him with old photos. Amid this, his close friends too often remember him including Kriti Sanon, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others. While several throwback photos of Sushant have been doing rounds on social media, we stumbled upon a picture with Raabta co-star Kriti that will leave you emotional.

In a throwback photo with late Sushant, Kriti is seen posing in a goofy manner. The two stars worked together in Raabta and instantly hit it off. Their chemistry was loved and now, their old photos have been going viral on social media. The old photo that features Sushant and Kriti was clicked on the sets of Raabta by the late actor. In the photo, Sushant and Kriti can be seen getting goofy while passing time on the sets of the film.

Sushant is seen holding a can in his hand while Kriti has a goofy expression on her face. She is also seen covering her face up with her hands in the throwback photo. The adorable photo has been going viral and it will leave you missing the late Raabta actor.

Take a look at Sushant and Kriti’s throwback photo:

Meanwhile, a day back, a digital protest was held for Sushant Singh Rajput in order to demand justice for him. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and Ankita Lokhande also shared photos. At the same time, Kriti also shared a poem on the theme of truth. Also, yesterday, Rhea Chakraborty was probed by the Enforcement Directorate along with brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant’s former business manager Shruti Modi. Today, Siddharth Pithani is expected to appear before ED.

Also Read|Rhea Chakraborty claims she only has Sushant Singh Rajput’s one belonging and releases photo of his diary page

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×