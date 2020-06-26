Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad reveals LAST chat was about actor's marriage; Says wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent down shockwaves to the entire nation. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found hanging at his house. However, the Home Minister has called for a detailed investigation and the cause of his death is still being interrogated. The actor's untimely death has struck his friends and family with grief. In an interview with Tadka Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has revealed his last conversation with him and other details about the actor.
Grieving over his son's sudden death, Sushant Singh Rajput's father stated that he always shared his struggles with him and this was the only time he didn't know about what was happening with Sushant. He also revealed that the last conversation he had with Sushant Singh Rajput was about his marriage. The actor's father confirmed that he was looking forward to getting married in early 2021. Sushant Singh Rajput did not wish to get married amidst the Coronavirus crisis and was waiting for his film Dil Bechara's release.
Sushant's father also revealed that he wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty, his rumoured girlfriend. He spoke about Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend and revealed that she often visited them in Patna. Sushant Singh Rajput's father also spoke about Kriti Sanon and other co-stars but stated that he did not know about Rhea Chakraborty.
Anonymous 1 minute ago
Confiscate all the properties and companies she has made from his money and give to his family He wasn't saved but let the real realtion get what he earned from his hard work Who is. She why is media sitting quiet Who are the house help and who is his freind who stayed with him What is Mahesh Bhar tahekwy old man
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
why aren't the police giving any updates on the case? they have spoken to some 20 people by now...and the reports of investigating a link between his ex manager's death have completely disappeared...they need to talk about both cases...did his ex manager fall by accident or committed suicide? there is no confirmation
Anonymous 8 minutes ago
It’s funny every comments has 1 dislike. Alia what are you doing here?
Anonymous 12 minutes ago
Rhea Rhea Rhea!! Tired.
Anonymous 29 minutes ago
whats the point of such a girl friend/partner who cant support you, stand by you, help you in your difficult times and help you over come a low phase? when things were good rhea was happily doing trips with sushant, getting her and her brothers name in business venture. and as per reports, little difficult time he went through, she was the first one to leave and even break up?
Anonymous 45 minutes ago
we did not even know her untill SSR began to date her, let me tell you she is not worth knowing.she is a snake,owned by mahesh and mukesh bhatt who bite your son.Stay away from them, in fact sushant and his family need some security after the rage of public against the biggies.
Anonymous 52 minutes ago
Guys watch “True scoop TV “ channel on YouTube. He explained clearly how it was a murder case even without cbi inquiries. Because from Payal’s video of sushant’s room after that incident it showed that his fan was right above his bed.there was no table, chair, stool. No one about his height can hang himself there. Because his feet were touching the bed. And for god sake he was playing video games just before that. Why would he kill himself while playing games ??
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Isn't it a pity that ssr didn't even feel confident enough to tell about Rhea's existence in his life to his family. I wonder what made him commit to a user like her and failed to notice that she wasn't bringing out the best in him. Why why why, so many unanswered questions n only she will know the full truth and we will be left asking why.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Correct. SSR was a talented actor. Sad to lose him. But it is a question why he didn't share with his father about rhea? He was forced by Mahesh Bhatt to fall in love with rhea. And Karan Johar asked Kriti Sanon to befriend SSR?