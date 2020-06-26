Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad reveals LAST chat was about actor's marriage; Says wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father reveals his last conversation with him was about the actor's marriage in 2021 and says he wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sent down shockwaves to the entire nation. The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. According to Mumbai Police, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide and was found hanging at his house. However, the Home Minister has called for a detailed investigation and the cause of his death is still being interrogated. The actor's untimely death has struck his friends and family with grief. In an interview with Tadka Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has revealed his last conversation with him and other details about the actor.

Grieving over his son's sudden death, Sushant Singh Rajput's father stated that he always shared his struggles with him and this was the only time he didn't know about what was happening with Sushant. He also revealed that the last conversation he had with Sushant Singh Rajput was about his marriage. The actor's father confirmed that he was looking forward to getting married in early 2021. Sushant Singh Rajput did not wish to get married amidst the Coronavirus crisis and was waiting for his film Dil Bechara's release.

Sushant's father also revealed that he wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty, his rumoured girlfriend. He spoke about Ankita Lokhande, Sushant's Pavitra Rishta co-star and former girlfriend and revealed that she often visited them in Patna. Sushant Singh Rajput's father also spoke about Kriti Sanon and other co-stars but stated that he did not know about Rhea Chakraborty.

Credits :Tadka Bollywood

