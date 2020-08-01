Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad’s lawyer hopes cops probe Siddharth Pithani’s role in case post he does volte face

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh raised doubts on Siddharth Pithani after he switched statements about Rhea Chakraborty in a matter of days. In a recent interview, he highlighted Siddharth’s role in Sushant’s case:

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and untimely demise left everyone shocked and his case is now being probed by Bihar Police as well as Mumbai Police. Post Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, she filed a petition in Supreme Court for transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Post it, reports were in that Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani reportedly told Mumbai Police that he was asked to speak against Rhea. Now, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has raised doubts about the person in question.

In a chat with Times of India, Sushant’s family lawyer alleged that Siddharth was earlier giving information about Rhea to his family but now has changed sides. He further revealed that after Sushant’s demise, Siddharth was the one who found his room door locked and that he waited for another one and a half hour to get it open till the late actor’s sister arrived. The lawyer also hoped that Mumbai Police will probe the angle about Siddharth having some information that he has shared with them.

On Siddharth Pithani’s role, Sushant’s family laywer said, “It is very surprising. If this was written to only the Mumbai Police, how did it reach Rhea? By now when this mail is coming in public light, Rhea is already mentioned as an accused now in the FIR, so there's no question of the police sharing it with Rhea. If Pithani had sent it to Rhea, his credibility is in doubt. In that case, it was only set up to file it in Court. This boy (Siddharth Pithani) was living with Sushant and he was the one who discovered the dead body. So when he found the door locked, he did not open it until Sushant's sister came. He waited for one-and-half hours.”

Further talking about this, he said that Siddharth changed sides after helping the family against Rhea. He said, “Suddenly, he has done a volte-face. I don't know what happened, but I hope the police get to the bottom of the matter soon and find out what role he played in this case and whether he has any information that he hasn't shared.”

Meanwhile, the Bihar Police is also probing the case in Mumbai and as per reports, they have visited Sushant’s bank branch and even his former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s house for probing. Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has questioned over 38 people so far in Sushant’s case that includes Aditya Chopra, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Rhea and others. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his apartment. Post that, the Mumbai Police began its investigation.

Also Read|Siddharth Pithani reveals how a locksmith was called to open the door of Sushant Singh Rajput's room

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×