Sushant Singh Rajput’s dad’s lawyer on nepotism: Case has nothing to do with what Kangana Ranaut has suggested

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case had a major twist when his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty amid Mumbai Police probing the professional rivalry angle. Speaking to a news portal, Sushant’s family lawyer claimed Kangana Ranaut’s angle has nothing to with the case.

In the past 2 days, massive developments have taken place in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe after his father, KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna police station. Post Sushant’s death, spoke up against nepotism in Bollywood and blamed it for the actor’s sad and tragic death. While the Mumbai Police had been probing the professional rivalry angle, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has now claimed that it was the wrong angle.

Talking to ZoomTv, Sushant’s dad’s lawyer has reportedly claimed that in his knowledge, Kangana has not contacted Sushant’s family or his father, KK Singh. He said, “To my knowledge, Kangana has not contacted the family but if in some other day she has contacted some other member of the family then I might not know.” Further, talking about the nepotism angle, Sushant’s family lawyer apparently said that the case of the late actor has nothing to do with what Kangana or others have suggested. He said that the matter that Kangana has been talking about may be taken up by an producers or actor’s association. He reportedly claimed that in Sushant’s case, it may not have anything to do with Kangana’s suggestion.

Talking about nepotism, Sushant’s lawyer reportedly told ZoomTv, “That’s a different angle completely. If tomorrow the Mumbai police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it this is a cognizable offence then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can’t be the crime. Even if it was, you have to first decide what crime it would be under the IPC and if there is no cognizable offence then the police have no jurisdiction to do this so-called questioning..”

Maybe an actors association or producers Association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about. Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer, Vikas Singh

Further, alleging that Mumbai Police has been doing a ‘shoddy job’, Sushant’s lawyer said that they have been calling people from Bollywood to ask questions regarding trivial issues. Meanwhile, after an FIR was filed against Rhea under various sections of IPC, her lawyer moved to Supreme Court with a plea to transfer the case to Mumbai instead of Bihar. Further, Sushant’s family lawyer also filed a caveat in SC to urge them to not hear Rhea’s transfer plea. Meanwhile Bihar Police has begun probing Sushant’s case in Mumbai and were snapped at the late actor’s bank branch on Thursday. So far, Mumbai Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Apoorva Mehta and others. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: BSP President Mayawati says 'It will be better if CBI investigates the case'

Credits :Zoom TV

Share your comment ×