Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Amit Shah forwards letter demanding CBI inquiry in case to concerned ministry

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, ex-MP Pappu Yadav has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case and now Amit Shah has forwarded his letter to the concerned authorities.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise under mysterious circumstances has left every brimming with opinion. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and if the media reports are to be believed, he had died by suicide. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had passed away by suicide and was also battling depression for quite some time. Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, many people have been claiming a foul play in the case. In fact, a section of the society, including ex-MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav has also been demanding CBI probe in the case.

And now, as per the recent reports, Home Minister Amit Shah has forwarded Pappu Yadav’s letter to the concerned ministry. Sharing the news, the former MP shared a picture of the letter he had received from Amit Shah and wrote, ““Amit Shah ji, if you want, a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Sushant’s case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was sent to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the pride of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter to the concerned ministry for action.”

अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है। pic.twitter.com/MWsFBFNN8p — Sewak Pappu Yadav (@pappuyadavjapl) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that his sources have revealed that several big shots from the film industry are trying to cover up the case. He wrote, “I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput.”

Swamy further urged the “Head of the Government of India” To advice the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to agree for CBI enquiry in the case. Shekhar Suman, who shared the pics of the letter on Twitter, is also hoping for the CBI probe in Sushant’s case.

Finally,here seems to be reason for all of us to be happy a wee bit pic.twitter.com/N12haZf1Fu — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

Keeping our fingers crossed. pic.twitter.com/7W4owKjsi4 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 15, 2020

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×