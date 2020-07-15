  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Amit Shah forwards letter demanding CBI inquiry in case to concerned ministry

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, ex-MP Pappu Yadav has been demanding a CBI inquiry in the case and now Amit Shah has forwarded his letter to the concerned authorities.
2968 reads Mumbai Updated: July 15, 2020 06:05 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Amit Shah forwards letter demanding CBI inquiry in case to concerned ministrySushant Singh Rajput’s death: Amit Shah forwards letter demanding CBI inquiry in case to concerned ministry
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise under mysterious circumstances has left every brimming with opinion. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and if the media reports are to be believed, he had died by suicide. According to media reports, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor had passed away by suicide and was also battling depression for quite some time. Ever since the news of Sushant’s demise surfaced, many people have been claiming a foul play in the case. In fact, a section of the society, including ex-MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav has also been demanding CBI probe in the case.

And now, as per the recent reports, Home Minister Amit Shah has forwarded Pappu Yadav’s letter to the concerned ministry. Sharing the news, the former MP shared a picture of the letter he had received from Amit Shah and wrote, ““Amit Shah ji, if you want, a CBI inquiry can be initiated into Sushant’s case in a minute. Do not avoid it! A letter was sent to the Union Home Minister seeking a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of film actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the pride of Bihar. He has forwarded the letter to the concerned ministry for action.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that his sources have revealed that several big shots from the film industry are trying to cover up the case. He wrote, “I learn from my sources in Mumbai that many big names in the Bollywood Film World with links to Dons in Dubai are seeking to ensure a cover-up is carried out by the Police so that voluntary suicide is concluded as the reason for the demise of Mr Rajput.”

Swamy further urged the “Head of the Government of India” To advice the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to agree for CBI enquiry in the case. Shekhar Suman, who shared the pics of the letter on Twitter, is also hoping for the CBI probe in Sushant’s case.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement