Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Mumbai Police to question the late actor's cook & sister once again in the case?

A month after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the cops are likely to probe his sister and cook in the second round of questioning.

It’s been a month since Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last and his unfortunate demise has left several questions unanswered. Ever since the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor died, a lot has been said and reported about Sushant with reports even suggesting a foul play in the case. In fact, Mumbai police have also been investigating the case and have been interrogating every person associated with the case including the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more.

As the investigation continues, according to a report published by Zee News, the Mumbai Police is likely to question Sushant’s sister Mitu and his cook Neeraj once again in the case. To note, Neeraj was the among the first people who were interrogated post Sushant’s case and the probe had lasted for around 6 hours. And now the cops will, reportedly, question him again about what transpired between June 11 to June 14, what the actor ate, his routine and every other minute detail.

On the other hand, Sushant’s sister is likely to be quizzed about her conversation with the Kai Po Che star in last three months, about his relationship with Rhea and if there were any fights between them.

(Trigger Warning)

For the uninformed, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area on June 14 this year. According to media reports, the Raabta actor had died of suicide and was also battling depression for a couple of months.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

