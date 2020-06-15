  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Amul pays a tribute to the versatile actor and it will make you emotional

As Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on Sunday, the social media is flooded with condolences for the late actor.
8254 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Amul pays a tribute to the versatile actor and it will make you emotionalSushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Amul pays a tribute to the versatile actor and it will make you emotional
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput, the man who was known to chase his dreams in Bollywood is no more with us. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and had apparently committed suicide. Needless to say, his untimely demise has sent down a wave of shock and grief across the nation. From fans to celebrities, everyone has been mourning the death of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star and the social media is inundated with messages of condolence for the actor.

Amid this, Amul also paid an emotional tribute to Sushant in its new topical and it has left everyone with a heavy heart. The new illustration featured three of his popular onscreen avatars from the movies Kai Po Che, Sonchiriya and MS Dhoni: An Untold Story respectively. It also came with a heartwrenching message. Amul had rehashed the lyrics of Sushant’s song ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ from Raabta and shared as “Ik vaari phir se aa bhi jaa yaara…” which was the secret wish of every fan who has been struggling to believe that Sushant is no more with us now.

Take a look at Amul’s homage for Sushant Singh Rajput:

According to media reports, Sushant was battling with depression and was getting himself treated from Mumbai’s Hinduja hospital. The media reports also stated that his servant has claimed that the actor was quite disturbed from last 10 days and wasn’t keeping well since last three days before he passed away. In fact, Sushant had also, reportedly, told one of his servants that while he had cleared all his debt, he is sceptical about paying their salaries.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra and others mourn the actor’s death
Sejal Kumar: From being rejected at auditions & leaving an economic degree to a YouTube sensation
Himanshi Khurana on Asim Riaz, emotional breakdown, Tamasha, Khyaal Rakhya Kar
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Check out the star's RARE facts
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement