Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: Anti depression pills found at actor’s residence; Police to contact his doctors

Kai Po Che actor Sushnant Singh Rajput was reportedly suffering from depression as the police have found anti-depressant pills from his Bandra residence.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and sadly, his last film, as we speak, was Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore, because yesterday, the actor was found dead at his Bandra house in Mumbai after he died by suicide. As soon as the news of Sushant’s demise was out, Bollywood celebs, cricketers and politicians took to social media to mourn his death, and offer their condolences to his family. While Mumbai police is investigating the case and as of now, the police have not got any suicide note, reports suggest that Sushant was reportedly suffering from depression as the cops have found anti- depressant pills from his residence.

As per reports, after finding medical papers and anti-depressants from his Mumbai house, police will now be contacting Rajput's doctor and record his statement to know what type of medicines he was taking and what problem he was facing. Also, Sushant, hailed from Patna, and his maternal uncle has alleged that the actor was murdered, appealing for a CBI probe.

As per reports, Sushant’s funeral is likely to take place today and Sushant’s father and family landed in Mumbai last night for the last rites. Soon after Sushant’ demise, the police arrived at his Bandra residence to take the body to the hospital for post-mortem, and Sushant’s sister was snapped outside the hospital.

