Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil is shaken post actor’s death; Urges people to seek help

2020, clearly, has started on a sad note for the Hindi film industry as Bollywood suffered a personal loss after veteran actor and Irrfan Khan left for the heavenly abode after succumbing to cancer last month. And while everyone was reeling with their demise, yesterday, the nation woke up to the sad news of the untimely demise of Chhichhore actor Sushant Singh Rajput. All of 34, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and later, it was reported that the Mumbai police didn’t find any suicide note from his residence.

Soon after his demise, Bollywood stars, sportsperson and political personalities took to social media to mourn the death of the Kai Po Che actor, and in the latest, Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, took to Instagram to share an unseen photo of Sushant Singh Rajput as he expressed a sense of shock over his death and alongside the photo, Babil Khan urged people to seek help. Babil wrote, “WTF is happening? I can’t find the words…Man, if you feel clear signs, don’t go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead….”

In the latest, the provisional postmortem reports of Sushant have been submitted by doctors at the Bandra Police Station as three doctors conducted the autopsy of the actor and reports suggest that the provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging. As for Angrezi Medium actor Irrfan, he died in the month of April after battling a rare form of cancer for around two years.

