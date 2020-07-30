Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co star Sahil on hate for Karan Johar: Understand it, but Villain is hidden

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise rekindled the nepotism debate and many called out Karan Johar over it on social media. Now, Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid has reacted to it and shared that he feels that the villain in this case is hidden.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in a state of shock. Post his demise, the nepotism debate was rekindled and netizens called out big names with regards to it. Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid has also worked in 2 films of Dharma Productions Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Reacting to all the hate against Karan Johar and Dharma Productions post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Sahil spoke to a daily in an interview.

In a chat with Navbharat Times, Sahil said that he gets the hate that the people have but the real villain in the matter is someone else. He claimed that the villain in Sushant’s case is hidden. Further, talking about the insider-outsider debate, Sahil said that he too was an outsider just like Sushan and had to struggle double the times than him. He further claimed that Sushant already had a name for himself in the TV world. Sahil said that to survive he started dubbing and was in a much worse situation, yet he was able to get films with targeted productions houses like Dharma and YRF.

Further, on being asked if he contacted Karan Johar or Shashank Khaitan amid the hate by people, Sahil said that even if he has messaged them, he hasn’t got any responses from their side. Sahil even said that now is the perfect time to support someone and even said that he himself is struggling. Talking about the hate that Karan Johar received, Sahil said in Hindi, “I understand the hate that is being spread, but the villain remains hidden. I will not allow someone else’s misdeeds to be blamed on one person. I am as much an outsider as Sushant was. No one has mistreated me. I was in a worse position than him. I started doing dubbing to feed myself. Sushant had made a name for himself in television. I am neither tall nor very good-looking. But look at Sushant. Yet I got three films from Dharma and Yash Raj Films.”

Sahil had previously in an interview in 2017 praised Karan Johar and Dharma Productions. Back then, he mentioned that he owes his life to Karan and Dharma. Meanwhile, Sahil also has recalled Sushant several times on his social media handle. He even shared photos with the late actor on his Instagram handle that were clicked during the shoot of Dil Bechara. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, in his apartment in Mumbai. His death shocked everyone in Bollywood.

