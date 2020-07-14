Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra revisits sweet BTS moments: Ek Mahina Ho Gaya hai

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last month on June 14. His friend and Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra shared throwback behind-the-scenes photos with him on social media and remembered that he will never call him again.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai and left everyone in a state of shock. While fans are still mourning the loss of the talented star, his close friend Mukesh Chhabra, who also is the director of Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara, took to social media to remember him a month after his demise. Not just this, Mukesh also penned a heartbreaking note that is bound to leave all Sushant’s fans overwhelmed by emotions.

Mukesh shared some behind-the-scenes photos with Sushant and wrote, “एक महीना हो गया है आज ‘’अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा ‘’” Along with this, he shared photos from the sets of Dil Bechara with Sushant. Mukesh had revealed a while back that Sushant had promised him that whenever he directs a film, he will star in and that he fulfilled his promise with Dil Bechara. Now, as it has been a month to Sushant’s demise, Chhabra remembered his dear friend with some sweet memories that they shared together over the years with each other.

In one of the photos, we get to see a happy Sushant embracing Mukesh while in another photo, the director is seen helping his actor understand a scene. Each photo is bound to leave Sushant’s fans emotional as the actor will be seen one last time on screen in Dil Bechara that is helmed by Mukesh.

Here is Mukesh Chhabra's note for Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his demise:

When the song Dil Bechara title track was released, Mukesh had revealed that Sushant shot the song effortlessly in one take and that Farah Khan did not charge him for the choreography. Mukesh has been remembering Sushant via old photos and a day back too, he shared a couple of BTS photos and captioned it, “#dilbechara I know you are Watching me.” Sushant passed away last month and his fans are still coming to terms with the loss. The industry too was left in shock post Sushant’s sad and untimely demise. His last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Credits :Instagram

