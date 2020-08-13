Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor & family friend shares the actor’s family is going through the greatest trauma

Sushant Singh Rajput’s doctor and family friend, Dr Vipin Kaushal opened up about the ongoing case and the effect it has on the late actor’s family. He shared that they are going through the greatest trauma in life.

With each passing day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is getting even more complicated. Especially after his father KK Singh lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and her family in Patna. Even though the actress filed a plea in the Supreme Court to transfer the case from Bihar Police to Mumbai Police, investigations have also begun by the CBI and ED. On the other hand, recently in an interview with Times Now, Dr Vipin Kaushal who is the late actor’s doctor and family friend opened up about the ongoing case and the effect it has on his family.

Dr Vipin told Times Now that the late actor was always full of life, spoke about his family, his plans for his future and he always believed. But things might’ve really changed and hence he thinks this needs a probe and justice to be done he added. Apart from that, he also added that the late actor’s family is currently going through the greatest trauma of their life. They even questioned why people are talking ill about the late actor. Dr Vipin added that there are many unanswered questions in this investigation and insists the case should be handed over to an independent agency where politics cannot be played.

Earlier, the late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video wherein she demanded justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, reports claim Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea in her submission to the Supreme Court stated that the Bihar Government cannot transfer the probe to the CBI. Bihar Government also replied before the Supreme Court and explained that they have jurisdiction in the case. Further, they questioned the Mumbai Police over their decision to quarantine SP Vinay Tiwari, who had gone to Mumbai to investigate the case. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s naagin dance for a child actor on the sets of Sonachiriya goes viral: WATCH

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×