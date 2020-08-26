Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge roaming around late actor’s bike in a viral video will make you teary eyed

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation is probing the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput and the agency have interrogated Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s cook, and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, among others. Now in the latest, amid the mystery surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that there could be a possible 'drug' angle surrounding the death case the late actor as per latest details, Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats allegedly hint that the actress was using illegal drugs such as MDMA, Hashish and Marijuana.

While Sushant’s sister has expressed a sense of shock over the chats, she has called it a criminal offence as she wrote, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat…” Now while the CBI is investigating the case, we got our hands on a video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog Fudge wherein Fudge, who is staying with Sushant’s family, is seen roaming around the house and his cars and bikes hoping that his master would return from a long drive. Also, Sushant’s niece, Mallika Singh, has also been sharing videos of Fudge on social media.

Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a photo of Sushant’s father, K K Singh, playing with Fudge at their Patna house, and alongside the photo, she wrote, “Dad with Fudge" along with a heart emoticon.

Check out the video here:

#Fudge looking for @itsSSR near his bike. The two used to share a ride quite often. #unitedforjustice pic.twitter.com/jMn2VEwsEt — United For Justice (@sushantf3) August 22, 2020

