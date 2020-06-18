  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog is heartbroken with actor’s demise; Manveer Gurjar shares gut wrenching pics of pet

Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020, and was found dead in his Bandra residence. Meanwhile, pictures of his pet dog have been doing the rounds on social media wherein the poor animal was seen missing the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has sent a shock wave across the nation. The actor, who was known for his cherubic smile and carefree attitude, was found dead in his residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Needless to say, it is a hard time not just for Sushant’s family but for his fans and friends across the world. Everyone is struggling hard to come in terms with this heartbreaking new. While people close to the late actor are, undoubtedly, missing his presence, the situation is the same for Sushant’s pet dog Fudge who has been looking for his master post his demise.

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, who has been shocked with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s unfortunate death, has shared heartbreaking picture of Sushant’s pet dog. He posted a collage of pictures wherein one of the pics had the black labrador was seen clinging to Sushant, while the other two pics featured the dog missing the late actor and waiting for him to return. Manveer also captioned the collage with an emotional caption and wrote, “Bro #SushanthSinghRajput koi aur naaa sahi ye to teri Value aaj bhi janta hai!”

Take a look at pics of Sushant Singh Rajput’s dog missing him post his death:

These pics of Sushant’s pet does leave everyone with a heavy heart. Isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family has been performing his last rites. Post the arrival of his elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti, the family has immersed the late actor’s ashes in the river Ganga as they bid him an emotional farewell today.

