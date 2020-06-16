Sushant Singh Rajput’s endearing smile while listening to Coldplay’s song in an old video will overwhelm you

Sushant Singh Rajput bid adieu to the world on June 14, 2020 and left his fans and loved ones with many memories. A throwback video of the Kedarnath actor on a boat is going viral on the internet.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has come as a shock to the world. His family, friends and fans are in a state of shock and grief over the sudden demise of the actor. While many have been pouring in heartfelt tributes to the actor, fans of Sushant have taken the internet by storm and have shared many throwback videos and photos of the actor. The actor who gave us stellar performances in films like Kedarnath, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and more, left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020.

Amid this, a throwback video of Sushant is doing rounds on social media and it will move you to tears. In the video, Sushant can be seen listening to Coldplay’s song The Scientist while soaking in the cool breeze and enjoying with his friends. While enjoying the boat ride with his buddies, Sushant is seen feeling the lyrics of the song with an endearing smile on his face. Seeing the throwback video, many fans were overwhelmed by emotion and missed the Kedarnath actor.

Sushant’s colleagues and friends have been sharing condolence messages on social media and have been remembering the talented actor. From politicians to sportspersons to Bollywood, everyone has expressed grief over the demise of Sushant. , , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others shared messages remembering the actor on social media. A day back, Sushant’s funeral took place in Vile Parle, Mumbai. Kriti, , Varun Sharma, Rajkummar Rao and other Bollywood celebs were present to pay their last respects to the deceased actor along with his family. Sushant was last seen on screen in Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor. His other film, Dil Bechara with Sanjana Sanghi was being prepped for release.

Here is Sushant Singh Rajput’s throwback video:

