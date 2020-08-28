Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Ankit Acharya says ‘SSR was highly routine oriented, did not consume drugs'

In a recent interview Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Ankit Acharya revealed that despite Rhea's claims made yesterday, Sushant never consumed drugs.

New revelations are unfolding each day in the ongoing case of justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Yesterday, the actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty broke her silence and finally gave a tell-all interview where she claimed that Sushant was struggling with depression and took his own life. Rhea rubbished all theories claiming otherwise. Fans are currently enraged by Rhea’s response in her explosive interview and new discoveries made by the CBI. Today, SSR’s former manager Ankit Acharya spoke about Sushant’s case.

In an interview with Times Now, Ankit revealed that he was living with Sushant from 2017 till October 2019. On being questioned about the drug consumption row (as Rhea stated that Sushant was habitual to consuming marijuana and drugs), Ankit said that while he was staying with him, he did not consume CBD oil, hash, weed or anything else.

He further added that Sushant was, in fact, a very routine-oriented person, and compared him to who is also known for his discipline. Ankit revealed that Sushant was so disciplined that he used to write down his schedule for the next day in his personal diary. He also says that Sushant maintained a healthy diet and would often consume a protein shake and calcium medicines.

If you missed it, Rhea broke her silence yesterday and revealed the real reason behind not attending Sushant’s funeral. Rhea told India Today that she didn’t go to the funeral because her industry friends told her that Sushant’s family wouldn’t want to see her at the funeral. Rhea said, “No, I didn't go to his place. I broke down, I was completely shocked and mujhe samajh nahi aa raha tha aisa kaise ho sakta hai. (I couldn't understand how can something like this happen). Then, I was told that I was not included in funeral list and that his family doesn't want me there." Adding, “I was ready to go to the funeral, but my industry friends told me not to go as his family doesn't want me there. I would only be insulted and be asked to leave from there.”

