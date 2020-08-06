  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Disha Salian’s autopsy report delayed by two days? Report

As per latest reports, it is being said that Disha Salian’s autopsy report was delayed by two days. Read on
32006 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Disha Salian’s autopsy report delayed by two days? ReportSushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Disha Salian’s autopsy report delayed by two days? Report
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With every passing day, the Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager’s Disha Salian’s death case is getting murkier and while some reports suggest that their deaths are interlinked, in the latest, it is being reported that Disha’s autopsy report was conducted two days after her death. That’s right! As per a report in Times Now, the post-mortem report of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, has glaringly exposed lapses on the part of the Mumbai Police as it is being said that her autopsy was conducted two days after her death.

While earlier, reports suggested that Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai’s Malad on the night of June 8, now reports suggest that there is a link between Sushant and Disha’s deaths and that the two were murdered. Also, on August 4, former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, who is currently BJP Rajya Sabha member, alleged that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were 'murdered'.

In another interview, Disha’s mother said that the family did not suspect anyone and that it could have been an accident. Furthermore, when she was asked if it was a clear case of suicide, Disha’s mother said, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend REVEALS Rhea Chakraborty used to exit his house whenever his family visited him

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Shame on.Mumbai police the people they are trying to protect will pay for there crime

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Usually in abuse cases, the sperm dies after 72 hours. So even if it is two days, lets hope they have preserved the specimen. If not then it a purposeful targeted act. PV please post.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement