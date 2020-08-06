Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex manager Disha Salian’s autopsy report delayed by two days? Report

As per latest reports, it is being said that Disha Salian’s autopsy report was delayed by two days. Read on

With every passing day, the Sushant Singh Rajput and his ex-manager’s Disha Salian’s death case is getting murkier and while some reports suggest that their deaths are interlinked, in the latest, it is being reported that Disha’s autopsy report was conducted two days after her death. That’s right! As per a report in Times Now, the post-mortem report of late celebrity manager Disha Salian, has glaringly exposed lapses on the part of the Mumbai Police as it is being said that her autopsy was conducted two days after her death.

While earlier, reports suggested that Disha Salian committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Mumbai’s Malad on the night of June 8, now reports suggest that there is a link between Sushant and Disha’s deaths and that the two were murdered. Also, on August 4, former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane, who is currently BJP Rajya Sabha member, alleged that both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian were 'murdered'.

In another interview, Disha’s mother said that the family did not suspect anyone and that it could have been an accident. Furthermore, when she was asked if it was a clear case of suicide, Disha’s mother said, “We don’t know if it was suicide. It could be an accident too.”

Credits :Times Now

