Sushant Singh Rajput’s Facebook DP gets updated; Emotional fans say ‘Wish you were really alive’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left the entire nation in a great state of shock. Now, just a few days ago, Sushant Singh’s display picture on Facebook was updated by his team. Fans were quick to notice and resorted to the comment section to display their vivid emotions upon seeing the updated photo.

A user wrote “Wish you were really alive and updated your DP yourself” another said, “I almost believed he’s back for a second. We miss you Sush”. A netizen also took to their Twitter profile to say, “#SSR 2 days ago activity on his page. Most probably by his social media team. Legends live forever #SushantSinghRajput.” Fans also chanted ‘miss you’ and ‘please come back’, while broken hearts and crying emoticons flooded the update notification.

Take a look at it here:

#SSR 2 days ago activity on his page,

Most probably by his social media team.

Legends live forever #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/sgBJLp7wcQ — Lucky Gupta (@theluckygupta) August 20, 2021

In a tragic turn of events, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. Sushant Singh Rajput began his career from the TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then became a household name after essaying the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta. Rajput made his film debut with Kai Po Che and went on to deliver several commercial hits like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance and more.

He was last seen in the coming-of-age romantic flick Dil Bechara. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the movie was an adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars. The film features him essaying the role of a terminal cancer patient, who falls in love and goes to the extreme to make his lover’s dream come true.

