Sushant Singh Rajput’s family approaches Patna police after Mumbai Police's unsatisfactory investigation?

According to a latest report in Republic News, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has approached the Patna Police. Read on to know more.
4344 reads Mumbai Updated: July 27, 2020 07:30 pm
News,Mahesh bhatt,Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput’s family approaches Patna police after Mumbai Police's unsatisfactory investigation?
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case continues to be under investigation by the Mumbai Police who summoned Mahesh Bhatt today for questioning. The actor who died by suicide on 14 June, 2020, has shaken up Bollywood with millions of fans seeking for his justice. Now, according to a latest report in Republic News, Sushant Singh Rajput's family has approached the Patna Police. Citing sources, the portal revealed that the family is reportedly not satisfied with Mumbai Police's course of investigation. It has been more than a month since investigation is underway. 

The report further added that the late actor's family is unhappy about the depression angle being widely stated as the cause of his tragic demise. They also have not ruled out the conspiracy angle, reported Republic News. It is, however, unclear if the family has lodged a complaint or if the police has registered a First Information Report as yet.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput wasn't offered Sadak 2, Rhea Chakraborty considered me her guru says Mahesh Bhatt to cops

As for the investigation, the Mumbai Police questioned producer-director Mahesh Bhatt in connection to the case. As per a Zee News report, the Sadak 2 director revealed in his statement that he met Sushant only twice between 2018 and 2019 and that he was a mentor to the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty . 

Reportedly, Bhatt also told the cops that there was never any discussion over casting Rhea or Sushant in Sadak 2 since Sanjay Dutt was meant to play the lead role considering it is a sequel.   

Credits :Republic TV

