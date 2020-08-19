  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family creates new Twitter account ‘United For Justice’ after SC's verdict

After a major win from the Supreme Court, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family created a Twitter account, ‘United For Justice’ for family, friends and fans.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced its verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case from Patna to Mumbai. But the SC ordered the case to be probed by CBI and also stated that the FIR filed by the late actor’s father KK Singh in Patna was correct. Soon after the SC’s verdict, the late actor’s family created an official Twitter page named ‘United For Justice’. The profile picture of the page is of the late actor. Sushant’s family dedicated the page to his fans and friends. 

The bio of the Twitter page reads, “Sushant's Family, Fans & Friends  - #unitedforjustice. Official Account of Sushant's family.” With barely a few hours down since the page was created, it already has more than 11K followers. For their first tweet, they thanked fans, friends and well wishers. The tweet read, “Sushant's family thanks all the fans , friends , wellwishers, Media and Million of Fans for support. All those involved in crime will be brought to justice now. #Unitedforjustice.” 

Here is the late actor's family page 'United For Justice': 

Earlier today when the Supreme Court announced its verdict, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti hailed the SC for the decision made and expressed gratitude to her family for the fight they put up so that the case would be handed over to the CBI. She also added that the judgement is just the first step towards victory and justice in this case. Shweta also called this verdict of the court a step towards the truth. The apex court today asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the collected evidence to the CBI.

