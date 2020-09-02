Sushant Singh Rajput’s family demands script for any film made on the subject of his death

Vikas Singh spoke for SSR’s family and revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has demanded script of any film, book or series written about his death case before going ahead with it, otherwise they will face legal action.

In response to all the baseless allegations making the rounds regarding Sushant SIngh Rajput’s death case, the late actor’s family is speaking out through their legal team. In an interview with Times Now, SSR’s family’s legal team is addressing all the rumours and claims made by Rhea Chakraborty, the media and others.

During the press conference, Vikas Singh stressed how hurt the family is from false stories and rumours and revealed that Vikas said: “Through this press conference I'd like to inform everyone that the family has taken a decision that no film, serial or book be written about SSR without the consent of Sushant’s father, without the script being showed to the father, and the family being consented to the film or the book or the serial. In spite of this if anyone feels that they can go against what I informed everybody just now, appropriate action will be taken to ensure that such an action will be properly and legally stopped.”

In case you missed it, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi's lawyer Ashok Saraogi recently backed claims made by Rhea Chakraborty in her interview. The late actor's girlfriend had claimed that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and he did not share a great relationship with his father. She had also said that she tried to wean him off drugs but he was a "man of his own choices". Recently, manager Shruti Modi's lawyer stated that Sushant refused to talk to his father when he was in Hinduja hospital in 2019.

Speaking to India Today, Ashok Saraogi said, "In November 2019, three of his sisters had come to meet him and they were to fly back together. But around November 27, there was a huge fight that happened at night in the house and the next day all the three sisters checked into Hotel Lalit. Sushant suffered so much due to this that he admitted himself into the Hinduja Hospital at Khar on 28th. When he was there, his father had called one of the staff members saying that he wanted to speak to Sushant but the actor refused to speak to him. He said that talking to his family has already landed him at the hospital, talking to his father would deteriorate his condition further and refused to take that call."

