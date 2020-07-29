Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend reacts to claims against Rhea Chakraborty: Not an allegation, but a fact

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close family friend Nilotpal Mrinal spoke to a news channel and claimed that the allegations levelled against Rhea Chakraborty in the FIR by the late actor’s father are true.

In the past 1 day, several developments have taken place in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. A day back, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna under various sections of IPC. Post this, Bihar Police came into action and arrived in Mumbai to probe the case. Sushant’s father in his FIR levelled over 16 allegations against Rhea Chakraborty. From his bank transactions by Rhea to medical treatment, everything was questioned in the FIR by Sushant’s father.

Now, Sushant’s family friend in Mumbai Nilotpal Mrinal has spoken to Times Now in a chat and reacted to the allegations levelled against Rhea. While talking to the news channel, Sushant’s family friend called the allegations against Rhea ‘true.’ He further stated that no state police can register any case without proof and since an FIR has been registered by Sushant’s father in Bihar, he claimed that Rhea will have come to the city for the probe in the case.

Sushant’s family friend told the news channel that the allegations against Rhea are true. Earlier during the day it was reported that Rhea’s lawyer had moved to Supreme Court to urge them to transfer the investigation in Sushant’s case to Mumbai. However, the FIR has been filed against Rhea in Patna police station in Bihar. Meanwhile, after filing an FIR against Rhea, Sushant’s sister shared a post on social media and wrote, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #justiceforsushantsinghrajput.” Further, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic post about ‘truth wins’ on social media, on which the late actor’s sister also commented.

As per the latest reports, a team of Bihar police has reached Mumbai and will be investigating the late actor’s case. They would be probing the bank transactions mentioned in the FIR by Sushant’s father where he claimed that Rs 15 Crore has been transferred by Rhea. Apart from this, the Bihar Police also met up with the DCP Crime today in Mumbai. So far, 38 people including Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others have been probed in Sushant’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

