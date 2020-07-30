Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC: If they're honest, must help Bihar Poli

Sushant Singh Rajput’s close family friend Nilotpal Mrinal spoke to a news channel on the FIR against Rhea Chakraborty by the late actor’s father. He even raised certain questions on the investigation by Mumbai Police and further debunked rumours surrounding the late actor’s last few days.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty at Patna Police station, a massive twist of events took place. Recently, after the FIR, Rhea filed a transfer plea in the Supreme Court with the help of her lawyer wherein she sought the transfer of FIR in Mumbai instead of Bihar. Post this, Sushanrt’s family friend Nilotpal Mrinal who is in Mumbai spoke to a news channel about several things about the FIR and Rhea Chakraborty.

In a chat with Times Now, Sushant’s family friend said that he spoke to the watchman of Sushant’s building, who has been working there for the past 27 years, and he told him that due to COVID 19, there were no parties that took place at the actor’s residence. Further, he slammed the rumour of Sushant consuming juice before passing away. He also reacted to Rhea Chakraborty’s demand to transfer Sushant’s case to Mumbai instead of Bihar. He mentioned that if Rhea and her side are clear, they can come forward and help the Bihar Police.

Reacting to Rhea’s transfer plea of Sushant’s case to Mumbai in the Supreme Court, the family friend said, “If they are crystal clear, honest, if they think they are not in fall, they should come forward and help Bihar Police. All the allegations made, why did they not come forward? Why they need to spend lakhs and lakhs of rupees on lawyers, when they are honest and true. Just come forward, contact Bihar Police. Meet them, clear all points. Everything will be sorted out, You are going to Supreme court, there is something. They are not calling you Bihar now. They have come to meet you.”

Further, he questioned Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea’s connection in the chat and claimed that all allegations mentioned in the FIR are true. A day back, after Rhea filed a plea of transfer at the Supreme Court, Sushant’s family reportedly also filed a caveat at the Supreme Court to request the apex body not to hear Rhea’s plea of transfer of case to Mumbai. Meanwhile, as per reports, Bihar Police is reportedly going to investigate the late actor’s bank details to probe spending done by Rhea. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

