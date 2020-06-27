Sushant Singh Rajput’s family honours him by making a memorial of childhood home; Set foundation in his memory

Today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family released a press statement announcing that in order to honour the late actor, they will be turning his childhood home in Patna into a memorial. Read on!

Sushant Singh Rajput broke a million hearts after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020. It’s been 13 days to the actor’s demise, and fans, Bollywood stars and folks are still reeling with the news of Sushant’s untimely demise. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the Kai Po Che actor and to revisit his memories and celebrate his life. Soon after his demise, while Sushant’s family came to Mumbai, his last rites were attended by close friends such as Kriti Sanon, , Rajkummar Rao, and Krystle D’Souza, among others.

And today, as it has been 13 days since the Kai Po Che actor left for the heavenly abode, his family has released an official statement honouring the late actor and by announcing that in the memory of their son, they have set up a foundation- Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart- cinema, science and sports. Also, the family statement read that in memory of the actor, they have turned his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, into a memorial. “We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that includes thousands of books, his telescope, flight- simulator, for his fans and admirers.”

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Dil Bechara, which will now stand as Sushant’s last film, will witness a digital release and director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to announce that Dil Bechara starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi will not release digitally on June, 24, 2020

Check out the press statement released by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family here:

