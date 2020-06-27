  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family honours him by making a memorial of childhood home; Set foundation in his memory

Today, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family released a press statement announcing that in order to honour the late actor, they will be turning his childhood home in Patna into a memorial. Read on!
10570 reads Mumbai Updated: June 27, 2020 12:21 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family honours him by making a memorial of childhood home; Set foundation in his memorySushant Singh Rajput’s family honours him by making a memorial of childhood home; Set foundation in his memory
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput broke a million hearts after he died by suicide on June 14, 2020. It’s been 13 days to the actor’s demise, and fans, Bollywood stars and folks are still reeling with the news of Sushant’s untimely demise. Soon after Sushant’s demise, Bollywood actors took to social media to pen heartwarming notes for the Kai Po Che actor and to revisit his memories and celebrate his life. Soon after his demise, while Sushant’s family came to Mumbai, his last rites were attended by close friends such as Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Krystle D’Souza, among others.

And today, as it has been 13 days since the Kai Po Che actor left for the heavenly abode, his family has released an official statement honouring the late actor and by announcing that in the memory of their son, they have set up a foundation- Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to support young talents in areas close to his heart- cinema, science and sports. Also, the family statement read that in memory of the actor, they have turned his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna, into a memorial.  “We will put his personal memorabilia and belongings there, that includes thousands of books, his telescope, flight- simulator, for his fans and admirers.”

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, Dil Bechara, which will now stand as Sushant’s last film, will witness a digital release and director Mukesh Chhabra took to social media to announce that Dil Bechara starring Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi will not release digitally on June, 24, 2020

Check out the press statement released by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sushant Singh Rajput's family released an official statement.Here are some important points: 1) "He was simply Gulshan to us" 2) "He cherished every single fan" 3) Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRP) will be set up to support young talents in areas close to his heart- Cinema, Science, Sports 4) Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial. His books, telescope, flight simulator and other things will be kept there. 5) The family will maintain his Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts as legacy accounts. 6) The email for #SushantSinghRajputFoundation is ssrliveson@gmail.com @pinkvilla . . . #sushantsinghrajput #rip #restinpeace #pinkvilla

A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) on

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Anonymous 26 minutes ago

This is sooo heart breaking. may god comfort his family and bless his soul . He was a rare kind. Sad that the industry didnt value him when he was between us. RIP

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement