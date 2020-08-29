  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lauds Shekhar Suman for slamming Rhea Chakraborty for her ‘manicured’ interview

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family reacted to Shekhar Suman’s interview wherein he slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements against the late actor and his family
Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lauds Shekhar Suman for slamming Rhea Chakraborty for her ‘manicured’ interviewSushant Singh Rajput’s family lauds Shekhar Suman for slamming Rhea Chakraborty for her ‘manicured’ interview
After late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, Shekhar Suman has been supporting the family of the deceased actor and demanding CBI investigation as, just like SSR’s fans, he too suspected foul play. Thereafter, when the Supreme Court ordered CBI probe into the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar Suman was overjoyed and today, in an interview, Shekhar Suman slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her interview, which is being tagged as a paid interview to malign SSR’s image.

Ever since Rhea Chakraborty's interview with India Today went on air, the Jalebi actress has been massively trolled on socail media for her PR campaign, and during an interview with Republic, Shekhar Suman, too, slammed Rhea Chakraborty for her statements in her interview as he said that Rhea gave a ‘rehearsed’ and ‘manicured’ interview. Also, Shekhar Suman expressed a sense of grief over Rhea absolving herself of all guilt, and vilifying SSR and his family. Shekhar Suman said, “She started on a wrong foot. She said Sushant came in her dream, that 'you should give the interview and reveal the truth.' My question is you were so much love in love with him, and people have been raising so many questions on you, people have called you a suspect, even a convict. Why were you silent for so long and why did he take so much time to come in your dreams?...”

Adding, Shekhar Suman said that as an actor, he can easily gauge that the questions were sent to her before and she rehearsed it, and she spoke with a lot of conviction. Thereafter, 'United For Justice', an official Twitter page created by Sushant's family, reacted to Suman's interview slamming Rhea as the tweet read, “When thugs, killers and drug dealers issue character certificates from a TRP-smacked TV channel, somebody has to say - ‘shut up’. Keep it up @shekharsuman7..”

Check out the post here:

