  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer alleges the post mortem report of late actor doesn't reveal time of death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and his case is under investigation. Amid this, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that the post mortem report of the Chhichhore actor apparently did not reveal his time of death.
8371 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer alleges the post mortem report of late actor doesn't reveal time of deathSushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer alleges the post mortem report of late actor doesn't reveal time of death

It has been two months to the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him. While his father KK Singh is battling for justice for the late actor, his lawyer Vikas Singh has now made a shocking allegation in a report. Sushant’s case is currently under investigation by the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate and amid this, Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others have been accused in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father. 

Now, as per ANI, Sushant’s father’s lawyer, Vikas Singh has alleged that the late actor’s post mortem report did not mention his time of death. In his statement to ANI, Vikas Singh alleged that Sushant’s post mortem report did not reveal the time of death of the late actor. He said that time of death is extremely important to determine the way in which Sushant passed away. A previous report by Mid-Day also quoted a forensic source that the late actor’s nail clippings may not have been collected and preserved by the forensic team.

Talking about it, Sushant’s father’s lawyer told ANI, “The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death.” 

Take a look at what Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer alleged:

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is also being probed by the ED officials to trace money trail amounting to Rs 15 Crore as alleged in the FIR done by Mr KK Singh. The ED officials have grilled Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, their father, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Meetu Singh and other staff members of Sushant’s house. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court verdict is awaited in Rhea’s transfer plea. CBI also has reportedly taken over the case and has apparently recorded statements of the late actor’s father and sister. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14. 

Also Read|After Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members, CBI records statements of others important to the case: Report

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karan Singh Grover on struggles, criticism, miss playing Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Good News! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are set to welcome their second child
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Actor’s cousin’s legal notice to Sanjay Raut to the next verdict of SC
Janhvi Kapoor’s statements about Sridevi show the amazing bond that mother and daughter shared
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Krissann on Rhea Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, torn diary pages
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement