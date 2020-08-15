Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer alleges the post mortem report of late actor doesn't reveal time of death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 and his case is under investigation. Amid this, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed that the post mortem report of the Chhichhore actor apparently did not reveal his time of death.

It has been two months to the sad and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to pay tributes to him. While his father KK Singh is battling for justice for the late actor, his lawyer Vikas Singh has now made a shocking allegation in a report. Sushant’s case is currently under investigation by the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate and amid this, Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others have been accused in the FIR filed by Sushant’s father.

Now, as per ANI, Sushant’s father’s lawyer, Vikas Singh has alleged that the late actor’s post mortem report did not mention his time of death. In his statement to ANI, Vikas Singh alleged that Sushant’s post mortem report did not reveal the time of death of the late actor. He said that time of death is extremely important to determine the way in which Sushant passed away. A previous report by Mid-Day also quoted a forensic source that the late actor’s nail clippings may not have been collected and preserved by the forensic team.

Talking about it, Sushant’s father’s lawyer told ANI, “The post mortem report that I have seen doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s case is also being probed by the ED officials to trace money trail amounting to Rs 15 Crore as alleged in the FIR done by Mr KK Singh. The ED officials have grilled Rhea, Showik Chakraborty, their father, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani, Meetu Singh and other staff members of Sushant’s house. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court verdict is awaited in Rhea’s transfer plea. CBI also has reportedly taken over the case and has apparently recorded statements of the late actor’s father and sister. Sushant was found dead at his apartment on June 14.

