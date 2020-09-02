Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer to clear up rumours & allegations today at 7 PM post his sisters meet him

After Rhea Chakraborty’s recent interviews, several allegations were made against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. Now, Sushant’s family’s legal team met up with his sisters and informed the media that they will be holding a press conference to clear up all rumours.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death investigation is getting murkier by the day and on Wednesday, his family’s legal team informed the media that they will be holding a press conference today at 7 PM to clear up all rumours and allegations against them. Reportedly, Sushant’s 3 sisters met up their lawyer Vikas Singh today and post that, it was revealed that the legal team of Sushant’s family will be holding a press conference today at 7 Pm to clarify all the allegations against them.

As per ANI, Sushant’s family lawyer Vishal Singh said, “To dispel rumors and bring some clarity about the family's stance and their case, Mr. Singh (lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father) will address media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it.” This has come to light after Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named in Sushant’s father’s FIR as an accused, spoke in several interviews and levelled several allegations against Sushant’s sisters and family.

In her recent interviews, Rhea had alleged that Sushant’s family was aware about his mental health issues and denied all the allegations that they levelled against her. She even mentioned that she is ready to do the blood test if needed to clear herself from the alleged drugs links. Recently, Sushant’s father released a video in which he claimed that Rhea was giving ‘poison’ to his son and that she is his ‘murderer.’ He had demanded her arrest in the video.

Here’s what Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer said:

To dispel rumours & bring some clarity about the family's stance & their case, Mr Singh (lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father) will address media today. Our FIR has nothing to do with a drug angle. We have not stressed upon it: Varun Singh, Briefing lawyer, in the case pic.twitter.com/XblCEoHwOy — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant's case is being investigated by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau. Recently, Rhea's lawyer claimed in an interview that Sushant's sister Priyanka changed his medications on June 8 and that led to a fight between him and Rhea. He alleged that the family lied about now knowing about Sushant's mental health issues. Post that, several questions have been raised against them. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput visited me once in 2014 for insomnia, didn't find serious issues then: Dr Harish Shetty

Share your comment ×