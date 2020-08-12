  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer quizzes Siddharth on aiding Rhea: Helping named accused shows complicity

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death is currently under investigation. Amid this, Sushant’s lawyer raised questions over Siddharth Pithani reportedly helping Rhea Chakraborty during the probe. Here’s what Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh said.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise left everyone in the nation shocked. While his family has been battling to seek justice for the late actor, fans of the actor too have been asking for the same. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, her family and others in Patha and post that, the investigation against them began. However, amid this, questions were raised over Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani’s role too in the case. 

Now, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has raised his doubts over Siddharth Pithani and spoken to ANI about him aiding Rhea, who was a named accused in the FIR registered by Mr KK Singh. While talking to ANI, Sushant’s father’s lawyer said that Pithani’s behaviour has been extremely dubious. He said that initially, he was helping the family against Rhea and post registration of FIR, he changed sides. Further, he alleged that Pithani helping a named accused, Rhea, shows his apparent complicity. 

Sushant’s father’s lawyer said, “Siddharth Pithani is extremely dubious. He is a very intelligent criminal. What he did was, until FIR was registered by family he was talking to them regularly and trying to help them. The moment FIR was registered, he started helping Rhea. The way he has behaved after registration of FIR, the way he is writing email to Rhea when she's a named accused. Helping a named accused in this manner shows complicity between Rhea and him. It is only upon custodial interrogation that the real truth will come out.”

Take a look at what Sushant’s family lawyer said about Siddharth Pithani and Rhea Chakraborty:

Recently, Siddharth Pithani was also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate over the money laundering allegations levelled by Sushant’s father. Not just Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and father too were probed by the ED. Shruti Modi, Sushant’s former business manager also was questioned by the ED. As per reports, Shruti allegedly told the ED officials that Rhea took Sushant’s financial decisions. Furthermore, Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh also was summoned by the ED. A day back, Supreme Court heard Rhea’s transfer petition seeking to move the case from Bihar to Mumbai. The apex court has reserved its judgement till August 13. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. 

