Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug chats: Drugs were used to control him

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being probed by the CBI. Amid this, reports of alleged drug Whatsapp chats between Rhea Chakraborty and others have been coming in. Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to these reports now.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left several questions unanswered and now, the CBI is probing the late actor’s case to find them. Amid this, as per the latest reports, a drug angle has been alleged related to Rhea Chakraborty and her WhatsApp chats with Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and others. A news channel claimed to have accessed Rhea’s chats with Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha and others where she apparently was talking about giving him something. Now, reacting to those reports, Sushant’s family lawyer spoke to a news channel.

In a chat with Times Now, Vikas Singh alleged, “Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death.” He further said that Sushant’s father mentioned in his FIR too they had mentioned the late actor was allegedly over drugged. He claimed that they were under the impression that Sushant was being given some drugs by a doctor. However, post the news channel’s claims, Sushant’s family lawyer called the entire drug chats, ‘highly illegal.’ He further added that the househelps had apparently told them that Sushant used to sleep on the lower floor while Rhea used to party on the upper floor.

He further mentioned that what was being done to Sushant as per the alleged drug chats was to allegedly to control him or to make him docile. He claimed that Sushant was apparently given some drugs without his knowledge that led to his untimely death. Not just Sushant’s family lawyer, even Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti and sister Shweta Singh Kiriti also have reacted to the apparent drug chats that were accessed by the news channel. Shweta even demanded action by the CBI against Rhea.

Here's what Sushant's father's lawyer said:

When Sushant Singh Rajput's family got FIR registered, there was an impression that Sushant was being over-drugged on prescription drugs, that overdose too can disturb mental balance: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3VzLX0yZzH — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

But, now as disclosed by some reports that it was a banned drug. If it's a banned drug then it'll lead to abetment to suicide & murder. There'll be a Narcotics Control Bureau issue too. Scope of proceedings will widen substantially: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father. (2/2) https://t.co/VE59AwNLSs — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI has been investigating the late actor’s case on their own level and Siddharth Pithani and house helps have been called for questioning for the 5th day in a row. Also, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission has sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital over Rhea’s presence at the morgue where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: State Human Rights Body sends notice to Cooper Hospital on Rhea’s access to morgue

Share your comment ×