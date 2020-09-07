Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer on Rhea’s complaint: It’s an attempt to keep Mumbai police alive in case

As Rhea Chakraborty had filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, the late actor’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had reacted to the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which has got the nation intrigued for almost three months now, witnessed a major development today after main accused Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against the late actor’s sister. The Jalebi actress, in her complaint, had alleged that the Sushant’s sister used to feed him drugs. She even named Sushant's sister, Priyanka Singh for acquiring a 'bogus medical prescription' for the late actor. While her complaint has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh has called it an attempt to keep Mumbai police connected with the actor's death case.

Talking about the same, Vikas told ANI that this complaint is a clear attempt to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter so that they can do some mischief in the case. "I've been given a complaint filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Bandra Police station. It's an effort to keep jurisdiction of Mumbai Police in this matter when SC said complaints with regard to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput will be investigated by CBI. So this is clear attempt to somehow keep the Mumbai Police alive in this matter so that they can do some mischief and ensure that the family of Sushant does not get justice in this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the illegal drugs angle in Sushant's death case. They have arrested Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, who has been sent in a custody till September 9. On the other hand, the team has also been interrogating Rhea in the case.

