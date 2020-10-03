Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says AIIMS report isn’t conclusive: CBI can still file a case of murder

As per a news report by TOI, Vikas Singh says that the AIIMS report is not conclusive and the CBI can still file a case of murder in its chargesheet. The news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case states that AIIMS has excluded murder theories.

As per the latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has come in the form of the late actor's family lawyer speaking about the CBI chargesheet. As per a news report by Times of India, Vikas Singh says that the AIIMS report is not conclusive and the CBI can still file a case of murder. The news reports in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case states that AIIMS has excluded murder theories.

The news reports further go on to add how the CBI will now reportedly investigate the 'abetment to suicide' angle. The news report by TOI further goes on to add that the lawyer says the AIIMS worked on photographic evidence which was provided to them. Vikas Singh further goes on to add that the AIIMS team did not examine the late actor's body and they also did not see the X-ray of the leg of the late actor. The news report adds that the X-ray of Sushant Singh Rajput would reveal that his leg was reportedly fractured. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer states how the X-ray could have been used as evidence which was not the case and hence calls the AIIMS report inconclusive.

Vikas Singh did not say anything about the drugs angle that the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing in the late actor's death case. The news report adds how Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says that the NCB probe will lead to nothing and what is happening is nothing more than parades. The news reports also state that Dr Sudhir Gupta has reportedly termed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as suicide by hanging.

