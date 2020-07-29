Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘Rhea Chakraborty had taken complete control over his life’

In a recent chat with Mirror Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had taken full control over Sushant’s life; From his servants and bodyguards to chartered accountant.

In a recent interview with Mirror Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has just revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was managing the late actor’s 'entire life'-- From his CA, house help, to bodyguards; the actress had even taken control of Sushant’s phone, and at times would reply to his personal texts on his phone. The lawyer further reveals that the actress and VJ wanted to drive Sushant away from his family.

Vikas Singh also brought attention to the fact that a whopping amount of 15 crore rupees has been missing from the late actor's account. Singh stated that the police authorities are verifying the whereabouts of the said money from bank transfer details and statements.

After Sushant’s passing, his family warned police authorities to keep a close check on people around him. More recently, the family of the beloved actor has filed an FIR against the actress and VJ in Patna police station. Stay tuned for updates as the case unfolds.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report

Share your comment ×