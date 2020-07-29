Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘Rhea Chakraborty had taken complete control over his life’
In a recent interview with Mirror Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has just revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was managing the late actor’s 'entire life'-- From his CA, house help, to bodyguards; the actress had even taken control of Sushant’s phone, and at times would reply to his personal texts on his phone. The lawyer further reveals that the actress and VJ wanted to drive Sushant away from his family.
Vikas Singh also brought attention to the fact that a whopping amount of 15 crore rupees has been missing from the late actor's account. Singh stated that the police authorities are verifying the whereabouts of the said money from bank transfer details and statements.
After Sushant’s passing, his family warned police authorities to keep a close check on people around him. More recently, the family of the beloved actor has filed an FIR against the actress and VJ in Patna police station. Stay tuned for updates as the case unfolds.
ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Have you not seen in real life how a evil person can take you away from your own family, happens all over the world. Look at Prnce Harry who is no longer a prince, even moved out of his country. There are women and men like this who controls everything very cleverly. And don't forget she was taking him to doctors, feeding him medications and making him think there was ghosts at his old house. Just think about the level of precise planning they did to take control over him. SO don't blame the family, they went to the police on Feb, if police couldn't go in the house and take him out , you think the family could? The cook Rhea appointed had picture holding guns on instagram. She made sure his body guard was fired, just think about the helpless of a family member. Sushant was not a 4 year old child that his dad can pick him up and run. There are emotions involved, maybe Rhea made Sushants family his enemy where he began thinking his family is after him, just like fake ghost narrative. Bottom line he was heavily dugged to take control and then she left . I still think she used that Pathani character and cook to have him killed. #JusticefroSushant
Anonymous 1 hour ago
The family understood now? After he died? When he was being taken away and distanced from the family what were they doing?? Sleeping? Sushant was such a lalloo??? I was given to understand he was a smart intelligent level headed man. Any random girl will "make" me move away from my family and I will??? Majes him sound like a spineless gutless person
Anonymous 1 hour ago
if this is the truth then she needs to rot in Jail, such a cunning woman. I guess her brother and that Sandip Singh should be booked too, CBI enquiry is required in this case.