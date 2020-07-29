  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘Rhea Chakraborty had taken complete control over his life’

In a recent chat with Mirror Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had taken full control over Sushant’s life; From his servants and bodyguards to chartered accountant.
50717 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘Rhea Chakraborty had taken complete control over his life’Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer says ‘Rhea Chakraborty had taken complete control over his life’
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a recent interview with Mirror Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has just revealed that Rhea Chakraborty was managing the late actor’s 'entire life'-- From his CA, house help, to bodyguards; the actress had even taken control of Sushant’s phone, and at times would reply to his personal texts on his phone. The lawyer further reveals that the actress and VJ wanted to drive Sushant away from his family.

 

Vikas Singh also brought attention to the fact that a whopping amount of 15 crore rupees has been missing from the late actor's account. Singh stated that the police authorities are verifying the whereabouts of the said money from bank transfer details and statements. 

 

After Sushant’s passing, his family warned police authorities to keep a close check on people around him. More recently, the family of the beloved actor has filed an FIR against the actress and VJ in Patna police station. Stay tuned for updates as the case unfolds.

 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty allegedly fired Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard before lockdown: Report

Credits :Mirror Now, Twitter, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Anonymous 47 minutes ago

Have you not seen in real life how a evil person can take you away from your own family, happens all over the world. Look at Prnce Harry who is no longer a prince, even moved out of his country. There are women and men like this who controls everything very cleverly. And don't forget she was taking him to doctors, feeding him medications and making him think there was ghosts at his old house. Just think about the level of precise planning they did to take control over him. SO don't blame the family, they went to the police on Feb, if police couldn't go in the house and take him out , you think the family could? The cook Rhea appointed had picture holding guns on instagram. She made sure his body guard was fired, just think about the helpless of a family member. Sushant was not a 4 year old child that his dad can pick him up and run. There are emotions involved, maybe Rhea made Sushants family his enemy where he began thinking his family is after him, just like fake ghost narrative. Bottom line he was heavily dugged to take control and then she left . I still think she used that Pathani character and cook to have him killed. #JusticefroSushant

Anonymous 1 hour ago

The family understood now? After he died? When he was being taken away and distanced from the family what were they doing?? Sleeping? Sushant was such a lalloo??? I was given to understand he was a smart intelligent level headed man. Any random girl will "make" me move away from my family and I will??? Majes him sound like a spineless gutless person

Anonymous 1 hour ago

if this is the truth then she needs to rot in Jail, such a cunning woman. I guess her brother and that Sandip Singh should be booked too, CBI enquiry is required in this case.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement