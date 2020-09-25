  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh dismisses suicide theory, alleges he died ‘by strangulation’

As per reports, Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has alleged that SSR died by strangulation; Read on
13787 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput family lawyer alleges he died by strangulationSushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh dismisses suicide theory, alleges he died ‘by strangulation’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and later, the Mumbai Police declared that the actor died by suicide. Thereafter, SSR’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna for abetting to suicide. Post which, the case went to the CBI on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court verdict. As we speak, the SSR death case is being probed by three agencies – ED, NCB, and CBI. While Siddharth Pithani, SSR’s driver, bodyguard and others friends and family have been quizzed by the CBI, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda are under judicial custody. 

And today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a statement dismissing suicide theory as he alleged that the actor died ‘by strangulation’. As per a report in Times now, Vikas Singh has alleged, ‘SSR death by strangulation not suicide.’” Also, a special forensic team from AIIMS was re-examining the late actor’s cause of death and as per reports, the team will provide their opinion about the same to the CBI next week. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department, has confirmed and said that the upcoming report will be conclusive and without doubts.

As we speak, the NCB is probing the drug angle in connection with the SSR case, and after arresting Rhea Chakraborty, her bail plea hearing was adjourned by the HC until September 29, 2020 and her judicial custody was extended until October 6, 2020

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh’s sister revisits pics from her sangeet as she dances with ‘bhai’; Calls it ‘treasured memories’

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Tamannaah Bhatia is a QUEEN in a richly embellished lehenga; spotted outside a studio
Rekha runs away abruptly from an event as Amitabh Bachchan enters
Kareena and Karisma dazzle in an exquisite traditional ensemble
After fashion designer, Simone Khambatta, Sushant's business manager Shruti Modi arrive at NCB office
Rakul Preet’s manager stated that they have not received NCB summon for today
Faisu, Sameeksha Sud, Ruhii Singh on TikTok ban, newly launched apps, criticism and fan love
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted taking an early morning flight from the Mumbai airport
Simone Khambatta reaches NCB office as a drug nexus probe in SSR case gets intense
Ranbir Kapoor confesses that he likes to pee on roads; Watch the video

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement