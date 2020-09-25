Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh dismisses suicide theory, alleges he died ‘by strangulation’

As per reports, Kedarnath actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has alleged that SSR died by strangulation; Read on

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and later, the Mumbai Police declared that the actor died by suicide. Thereafter, SSR’s father, K K Singh, filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna for abetting to suicide. Post which, the case went to the CBI on 19th August 2020 after the Supreme Court verdict. As we speak, the SSR death case is being probed by three agencies – ED, NCB, and CBI. While Siddharth Pithani, SSR’s driver, bodyguard and others friends and family have been quizzed by the CBI, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda are under judicial custody.

And today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh issued a statement dismissing suicide theory as he alleged that the actor died ‘by strangulation’. As per a report in Times now, Vikas Singh has alleged, ‘SSR death by strangulation not suicide.’” Also, a special forensic team from AIIMS was re-examining the late actor’s cause of death and as per reports, the team will provide their opinion about the same to the CBI next week. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Forensic Department, has confirmed and said that the upcoming report will be conclusive and without doubts.

As we speak, the NCB is probing the drug angle in connection with the SSR case, and after arresting Rhea Chakraborty, her bail plea hearing was adjourned by the HC until September 29, 2020 and her judicial custody was extended until October 6, 2020

Check out the post here:

#Breaking | Big charge by SSR family lawyer Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv), alleges, ‘SSR death by strangulation not suicide.’ Kajal Iyer with details. pic.twitter.com/AkjEUIQRud — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh’s sister revisits pics from her sangeet as she dances with ‘bhai’; Calls it ‘treasured memories’

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×