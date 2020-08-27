1
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty over false claims

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty and questions her previous interviews claiming that she is lying.
10340 reads Mumbai
1
0
0
Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty over false claims

After revealing her side of the story, in a candid interview, Rhea Chakraborty is now addressing all the allegations on her in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. In case you missed it, there have been numerous revelations alleging the late actor’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of money laundering, poisoning him, isolating him, and more. Today, Rhea broke her silence and addressed all the claims in an interview with NDTV.

 

Now, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh is questioning the actress’ story. In a chat with India TV, Vikas says that SSR’s family thinks that Rhea was dating him for money, and she is responsible for the death of SSR. He also questioned the molesting claims made by Rhea against Sushant’s sister Priyanka, and said that SSR trusted Priyanka and she still remains a nominee on his bank accounts to this date.

 

Vikas also raised an issue over Rhea’s story regarding SSR’s money. Vikas stated that the 15 crores that Rhea claimed were transferred to SSR’s by either Rumi Jaffrey or Vashu Bhagnani were never transferred into his account. 

 

If you missed it, the actress previously revealed in an interview with India Today that she wants to find out the truth about what happened to the late actor and revealed that she chose to speak up now because her family is getting harassed and lynched by the media. The actress further went on to say that she kept quiet before this, due to the respect she had for the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea also stated that her spirit is getting crushed as people are believing in the false allegations against her and her family. 

 

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty cites the reason behind speaking up: Reveals her family is harassed and lynched

Credits :NDTV

