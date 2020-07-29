Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer: Mumbai Police didn't record their FIR, forced to name big productions
It has been over a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and a day back, massive developments took place in his case. Sushant’s father went ahead and registered an FIR at a police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Rhea and 5 others including her father, have been booked under various sections of IPC as per the FIR registered by Sushant’s father. He reportedly levelled almost 16 allegations against Rhea and others in his complaint.
Now, as per the latest update, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh, Ex-Addl Solicitor General, has revealed why Mr KK Singh took 44 days to file an official FIR. He told ANI that Sushant’s family was in a state of shock over his untimely and sudden demise. Further, he reportedly alleged that Mumbai Police was not registering the family’s FIR and that they were asking Sushant’s family to name big Production houses to get them involved in the case of the actor’s demise.
As per ANI, Sushant’s dad’s lawyer said, “FIR registered now as family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction.” Further, Vinay Tiwari, SP of Patna Police also told the media that preliminary investigation has kicked off after Sushant’s father registered an FIR. He further told the media that all those named by Sushant’s father have been booked in the FIR.
Here are the tweets by ANI:
FIR registered now as family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction: Vikas Singh, Ex-Addl Solicitor General & lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/7x9fWStH2i
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020
FIR has been registered. Preliminary investigation has begun. It is not correct to say at this point of time that who will be questioned. All those who were named by #SushantSinghRajput's father in the FIR, have been booked: Vinay Tiwari, Patna (Central) City SP. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/xROu2Lmxsy
— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020
Meanwhile, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea, her lawyer too was spotted outside her residence. So far, the Mumbai Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case which includes names like Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta (Dharma Productions CEO), Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and Rumi Jafry. Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his apartment that left everyone shocked.
Also Read|Team Kangana Ranaut reacts to FIR against Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s dad, Takes a jibe at Mahesh Bhatt
Anonymous 37 minutes ago
How can Mumbai police refuse to lodge FIR? It was sensational case. With lot of suspicious factors. They should be very happy to lodge something or other. Anyone can believe such a thing? Mumbai police who has huge famous Umang show with Bollywood annually want to go after big producers for no rhyme or reason on their own whim? It took 43 days of shock and inactivity to lodge complaint for this family? That too why Bihar police. Why not CBI. On June 9 Seema Samriddhi has stayed publicly she went to discuss CBI. Family didnt meet her, they left their home one day before she came to Bihar. Can anyone note that this police complaint is coming after PM Modi stated he got request. Until now family was disappeared. If it is Rhea she should be punished. But how she will strangle Sushant. All evidences point to murder not suicide.
Anonymous 39 minutes ago
Lol forcing the big production for the murder does not mean they have no hands in sabotaging sushant career, as told by his father previously he was upset with bollywood atmosphere,Maybe they did not execute the murder but they did participate in bullying,lobbying ,and mistreating him which must be viewed as a criminal actions.do you think rhea can alone control & manipulate Mumbai Police for more than 40 days if not backed by Bollywood Mafia?she was the one who used movie mafia as his weakness point and warned him, would she approach them because both parties aim was to destroy sushant?Post without being biased,the truth shall prevail.
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
Mumbai Police are puppets of rich people. They have not solved and murder case til date.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Kangu using her political connections.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
She knows Mumbai police are puppets.