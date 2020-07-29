Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer: Mumbai Police didn't record their FIR, forced to name big productions

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, his father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar that left everyone surprised. Now, his lawyer has revealed why Sushant’s father took time to register the FIR and also alleged that Mumbai Police did not record their FIR.

It has been over a month to the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and a day back, massive developments took place in his case. Sushant’s father went ahead and registered an FIR at a police station in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others. Rhea and 5 others including her father, have been booked under various sections of IPC as per the FIR registered by Sushant’s father. He reportedly levelled almost 16 allegations against Rhea and others in his complaint.

Now, as per the latest update, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh, Ex-Addl Solicitor General, has revealed why Mr KK Singh took 44 days to file an official FIR. He told ANI that Sushant’s family was in a state of shock over his untimely and sudden demise. Further, he reportedly alleged that Mumbai Police was not registering the family’s FIR and that they were asking Sushant’s family to name big Production houses to get them involved in the case of the actor’s demise.

As per ANI, Sushant’s dad’s lawyer said, “FIR registered now as family was in shock & Mumbai Police wasn't registering FIR, but forcing them to give names of big production houses & get them involved. It was heading in a different direction.” Further, Vinay Tiwari, SP of Patna Police also told the media that preliminary investigation has kicked off after Sushant’s father registered an FIR. He further told the media that all those named by Sushant’s father have been booked in the FIR.

Meanwhile, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea, her lawyer too was spotted outside her residence. So far, the Mumbai Police has questioned over 38 people in Sushant’s case which includes names like Aditya Chopra, Apoorva Mehta (Dharma Productions CEO), Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma and Rumi Jafry. Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. He was found dead in his apartment that left everyone shocked.

