Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer reacts to Sanjay Raut’s remark on his strained relation with his father

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was recently taken over by the CBI post the Centre approved it. Recently, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut penned an article in Saamna where he claimed that the late actor was not on good terms with his father. Now, Sushant’s dad’s lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to this.

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been national news after it was transferred to the CBI post Bihar Government’s recommendation to the Centre was accepted. While CBI reportedly has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, the actress has sought a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Amid this, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut wrote a weekly column in their party’s paper Saamna and alleged that the late actor did not have good relations with his family. Reacting to the comments in the column, Sushant’s father’s lawyer has expressed sadness.

Talking to ANI, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh expressed that he was very sad by the statements by Sanjay Raut. He further questioned such claims by Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut in the weekly column. Vikas Singh spoke to ANI, “I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?”

Further, he even spoke about whether CBI will be recording Sushant’s father statement and said that they will be doing their own investigations. He said, “I can't comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so.”

Take a look at what Sushant’s family lawyer had to say on Sanjay Raut’s remarks:

I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father https://t.co/7vqIwo1S7x pic.twitter.com/QIi4ODGfwP — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

I can't comment on that. CBI has to do its own job. I have no control over what it does. If CBI wants to examine the complainant, then, they are within their rights to do so: Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Rajput's father on reports that CBI is recording his client's statement — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, as per reports, CBI apparently will be recording statements of the late actor’s father and sister in the case as they have re-registered an FIR against Rhea and 5 others. Rhea, on the other hand, is being grilled by the ED on the money laundering allegations levelled against her and others in Sushant’s case. Rhea’s transfer plea will be heard in the Supreme Court on August 11. Further, it is being reported that she has appealed to SC against the media trial over Sushant’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's father's second marriage was not acceptable to actor, writes Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut

Share your comment ×