Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer states that many discrepancies came to light in the actor's case

As per the latest news update by Times Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer Vikas Singh states how there are too many discrepancies present in the late actor's death case. He goes on to add during his interaction with the media that, the late actor's height, marks in his neck, the cloth used all hint towards the discrepancies. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer Vikas Singh goes on to add how the the family had file as case of abetment of suicide earlier on, when they that that his flatmate Siddharth Pithani was the late actor's friend.

But, the news report further goes on to add how the lawyer feels, Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate changed his side of the story when he was named as an accused in the FIR filed by the late star Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. The family's lawyer Vikas Singh states further that when Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani sent the email to actress Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's family started looking at Siddharth Pithani with suspicion.

Furthermore, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family's lawyer Vikas Singh adds that when the door was opened by Siddharth Pithani on June 14, no family member was present and nobody actually knows what really happened on that particular day. Now, the news report by Times Now, states how Vikas Singh raises the issue of the late actor's death and the discrepancies involved in his case, which is being probed by the CBI, ED and NCB.

Credits :Times Now

