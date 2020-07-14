Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan appeals to Aaditya Thackeray, BMC chief to rename his Mumbai house street after him

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away last month on June 14 at his apartment in Bandra. As per a report, his Mumbai-based fan and family friend has approached Aaditya Thackeray and BMC chief to rename a street after him.

A month ago, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode at his apartment in Mumbai. Sushant’s demise left everyone in a state of shock and grief. His fans continue to pour in love and condolences for him on social media. Many cherish his memories and remember him with throwback photos and videos. Just a few days ago, a street and a roundabout in Purnea, Bihar, Sushant’s hometown was renamed after him to honour his memory. Now, as per a report, a Mumbai based-fan and family friend of the late actor has appealed to authorities to rename his apartment street in Mumbai after him.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a Mumbai based family friend of the actor, Nilotpal Mrinal has approached Aaditya Thackeray and the BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to rename the Bandra street where Sushant resided after him to make him a part of the city forever. As per the report, he appealed to Aaditya Thackeray and BMC chief who further directed him to the officials of the H(West) municipal ward under whose jurisdiction the area falls. The report stated that Mrinal urged that if not a street, then a roundabout or a garden could be named after him.

Mrinal was quoted saying to Mid-Day, “Currently, the municipal authorities are busy battling the pandemic. They have assured me they will look into it at the earliest.” He mentioned further, “His (Sushant) loss is still being mourned and it is only befitting that the road where he resided be named after him.” The fan also mentioned that Sushant had a dream of becoming a movie star in Mumbai and hence, he wanted the street to be renamed after him.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s fans have been paying tributes to the late actor post his demise and today marks one month to his sad demise. The Mumbai Police are investigating his demise and statements of several people including Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi and more have been recorded. Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara is all set to release on DisneyPlus Hotstar on July 24, 2020.

