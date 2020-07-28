Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan asks late actor’s sister why family hasn’t demanded CBI probe; Here’s what she said

Sushant Singh Rajput’s swansong Dil Bechara released digitally on July 24, 2020 and the film featured Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, while fans of the late actor have trending CBI inquiry for Sushant as they suspect foul play in his death, the Mumbai Police is probing Sushant’s demise. Right after his demise, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra, Sushant’s doctor, Sanjana Sanghi and others were summoned to the station to record their statement and today, a fan of the late actor asked Sushant’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, as to why haven’t they demanded an investigation into Sushant’s death and to this, Kirti had said that they are waiting for Mumbai Police to end the investigation.

Yes, when a fan asked Sushant Singh Rajput’s elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, as to why haven’t they demanded that the investigation into his death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Sushant’s sister responded to the fan’s query by writing, “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports.” Also, the fan wrote that his family should request for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death and said that the entire country will support them.

In the latest, Sushant’s post-mortem report has stated that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging and any foul play was ruled out as there were no struggle marks or external injuries on his body. A few days back, Sushant’s sister shared a screen grab of his conversation with the late actor on social media wherein she asked him to come to USA and stay with her and alongside the photo, Shweta wrote, “I am experiencing bouts of pain. Right when I think I am coping with it better, some or the other incidence rushes right back into my memory and breaks me apart,” she wrote.

