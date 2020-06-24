Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan paints heartening portrait of late actor with his dog and it’ll make you emotional

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and soon after, his body was taken for post-martem and as per reports, the late actor died of Asphyxia. Ever since his untimely demise, fans of the actor have been digging out old and throwback photos of Sushant on social media, and today, as a tribute to the late actor, Sritam Banerjee, an artist from Kolkata, sketched several portraits of Sushant. In the photo, the artist, who also happens to be a fan of Sushant, painted the late actor with his beloved pet Fudge. In the frame, we can see Sushant extending his hand to his dog, who is sitting quietly in front. By way of the painting, the artist has expressed how Fudge is missing Sushant after not finding him around the house anymore.

As soon as Sritam posted the photo, fans clubs of the actor have been sharing the photo on social media and in no time, it has gone viral. During an interview, Sritam Banerjee said that he is beyond a fan of Sushant and the late actor was an emotion to him and somewhere he said that he can relate to him strongly. Soon after Sushant’s demise, several photos of Sushant’s pet dog went viral online as it was being reported that the dog, too, passed away due to the grief of the actor’s demise. However, soon after, a source close to Sushant stated that all four dogs of the actor, including Fudge, are fine and safe at his home.

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite and Shraddha was papped at Sushant’s last rites which were held in Mumbai. Also, later, Shraddha penned a long note remembering Sushant and recalling their good times together.

