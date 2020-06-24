  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan paints heartening portrait of late actor with his dog and it’ll make you emotional

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor
14625 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2020 02:54 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan paints heartening portrait of late actor with his dog and it’ll make you emotionalSushant Singh Rajput’s fan paints heartening portrait of late actor with his dog and it’ll make you emotional
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence, and soon after, his body was taken for post-martem and as per reports, the late actor died of Asphyxia. Ever since his untimely demise, fans of the actor have been digging out old and throwback photos of Sushant on social media, and today, as a tribute to the late actor, Sritam Banerjee, an artist from Kolkata, sketched several portraits of Sushant. In the photo, the artist, who also happens to be a fan of Sushant, painted the late actor with his beloved pet Fudge. In the frame, we can see Sushant extending his hand to his dog, who is sitting quietly in front. By way of the painting, the artist has expressed how Fudge is missing Sushant after not finding him around the house anymore.

As soon as Sritam posted the photo, fans clubs of the actor have been sharing the photo on social media and in no time, it has gone viral. During an interview, Sritam Banerjee said that he is beyond a fan of Sushant and the late actor was an emotion to him and somewhere he said that he can relate to him strongly. Soon after Sushant’s demise, several photos of Sushant’s pet dog went viral online as it was being reported that the dog, too, passed away due to the grief of the actor’s demise. However, soon after, a source close to Sushant stated that all four dogs of the actor, including Fudge, are fine and safe at his home.

ALSO READ | When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed in one of his interviews how death is what he fears the most

On the work front, Sushant was last seen in Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Shraddha was papped at Sushant’s last rites which were held in Mumbai. Also, later, Shraddha penned a long note remembering Sushant and recalling their good times together.

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's portrait here:

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput’s co star Mrinalini Tyagi remembers late actor: He wanted to follow SRK’s footsteps

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

must be a very talented artist to be able to bring out the emotion so well...dog's expression is fantastic too

Anonymous 60 minutes ago

A week and more has passed it's so heart wrenching... Rip Sushant

Anonymous 1 hour ago

:( Very sad

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement