Sushant Singh Rajput’s fan pays a tribute to him by naming a star after him: You shall forever be celebrated

Sushant Singh Rajput was extremely intrigued by the stars and astronomy was his passion. As a tribute to the late Chhichhore actor, a US-based fan has named a star after him.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved stars. His untimely demise surely has left millions of his fans completely devastated and as tributes continue to pour in for the actor from across the world, a US based fan has won the internet with the sweet gesture for Sushant. For those aware, Sushant always had a passion for astronomy and often using a telescope used to admire the stars from his balcony in his apartment. Keeping that in mind, a fan named Raksha from the US also paid a tribute to him by naming a star after him.

Yes, as per reports and her tweet, the fan who is based in the US was heartbroken over the demise of the Chhichhore actor. Hence, she decided to remember him by naming a star after him. The fan tweeted the certificate of the registered star on social media and expressed how dearly she will miss the late actor. Not just this, the certificate of the star named ‘Sushant Singh Rajput’ had a heartfelt note on it that expressed how much the fan loved the late star who left the world so soon.

The note on the star certificate read, “Sushant Singh Rajput, although you will be missed dearly, you shall forever be celebrated and cherished for eras to come. Your gleaming eyes reflected the entire cosmos within them and your exuberant smile radiated incessant light and warmth throughout this dark, desolate world. Your inspiring journey of single-handedly transforming your profound aspirations into reality through your unfaltering earnestly, persistency and ambition shall forever resonate with us all. Your endearing sincerity, simple desire to be wholeheartedly loved and perpetual quest to attain a permanent state of happiness shall not go unheard any longer. We all hope to continue your unparalleled legacy by embarking upon the indefinite process of consistently evolving. Although short-lived, thank you so much for blessing our lives with your enlightening presence. We love you to the moon and beyond! May your beautiful soul rest in peace and may you continue to shine brightest among the stars you so genuinely admire.”

Here is the certificate of the star named after Sushant Singh Rajput:

despite being so late in appreciating his value, sushant has positively impacted my life in innumberable ways. he was an absolute gem; far too pure & precious for this dark world. i definitely would have loved to see you excitedly locate your star through that telescope of yours! pic.twitter.com/YL5he7OnIE — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020. Post his untimely demise, fans of the actor were shocked and all his close friends from the industry paid their final tributes to him at his funeral on June 15, 2020. Sushant’s family declared post his 13th day prayer meet that his house will be turned into a memorial where fans could see his belongings and they also set up a trust fund to sponsor talented kids in his name. Meanwhile, the police are investigating Sushant’s suicide case and have recorded several statements including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. His last film Dil Bechara will release on July 24, 2020. The trailer will be out on July 6, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

