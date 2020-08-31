Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans pay tribute to him as truck in London with his photos goes viral; Sis shares post

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to share a glimpse of a van in London which was decorated with late actors’ photos demanding justice.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been at the forefront while fighting for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Often, Shweta takes to social media to share old and unseen photos of the late actor with his fans and also, thank his fans for their immense love and support. Earlier, Shweta had shared a video showing how billboards of the late actor across Australia and California have been demanding justice for him, in the latest, she shared some visuals from London wherein a van in London was decorated with the late actor's pictures and it has now been going viral online. Sharing these photos, Shweta wrote, “In London ... #justiceforsushantsingrajput….”

As we speak, CBI has interrogated actress Rhea Chakraborty for three consecutive days and as per reports, she has been summoned today again for the fourth day. Prior to the CBI investigation, Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview to India Today, got talking about Sushant and how his family wasn’t there for him when he was allegedly battling depression. Soon after, late actor’s sister rebutted Rhea Chakraborty and said that his family “was always there standing rock solid for him.”

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti had initiated a prayer to Devi Shakti, in hopes to bring strength to fight for justice for her brother and Shweta said that the prayers are 'to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again'. “Let’s all come together again to PRAY to the Divine Mother, Devi Shakti to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again, where truth runs Supreme! Let the force be with us! Sunday 8 Am (IST) #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #GodIsWithUs #JusticeforSushantSingRajput…”

