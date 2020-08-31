  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans pay tribute to him as truck in London with his photos goes viral; Sis shares post

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to share a glimpse of a van in London which was decorated with late actors’ photos demanding justice.
7386 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans pay tribute to him as truck in London with his photos goes viral; Sis shares postSushant Singh Rajput’s fans pay tribute to him as truck in London with his photos goes viral; Sis shares post
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been at the forefront while fighting for justice in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Often, Shweta takes to social media to share old and unseen photos of the late actor with his fans and also, thank his fans for their immense love and support. Earlier, Shweta had shared a video showing how billboards of the late actor across Australia and California have been demanding justice for him, in the latest, she shared some visuals from London wherein a van in London was decorated with the late actor's pictures and it has now been going viral online. Sharing these photos, Shweta wrote, “In London ... #justiceforsushantsingrajput….”

As we speak, CBI has interrogated actress Rhea Chakraborty for three consecutive days and as per reports, she has been summoned today again for the fourth day. Prior to the CBI investigation, Rhea Chakraborty, in an interview to India Today, got talking about Sushant and how his family wasn’t there for him when he was allegedly battling depression. Soon after, late actor’s sister rebutted Rhea Chakraborty and said that his family “was always there standing rock solid for him.”

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti had initiated a prayer to Devi Shakti, in hopes to bring strength to fight for justice for her brother and Shweta said that the prayers are 'to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again'. “Let’s all come together again to PRAY to the Divine Mother, Devi Shakti to destroy the evil and establish Ram Raj again, where truth runs Supreme! Let the force be with us! Sunday 8 Am (IST) #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Warriors4SSR #GodIsWithUs #JusticeforSushantSingRajput…”

Check out the post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In London ... #justiceforsushantsingrajput

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty organized parties to keep Sushant Singh Rajput busy: Samuel Miranda in a statement

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement