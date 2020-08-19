Sushant Singh Rajput’s father DECLARES only lawyers Varun and Vikas Singh will represent them in new statement

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh issued a statement to the media and announced that only he, his daughters and his lawyers Vikas Singh and Varun Singh have been given consent from his side to speak to anyone about their matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn on Wednesday as the Supreme Court announced its verdict in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer petition and gave the case to CBI to probe. Amid this, Sushant’s family issued a statement where they thanked supporters and fans of Sushant along with the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Over the past few days, some lawyers spoke to the media regarding Sushant’s work and business. Dismissing all their claims today, Sushant’s father KK Singh issued a statement to the media.

As per ANI, KK Singh said that only he, his daughters and their advocates Varun Singh and Vikas Singh have been consented by him to speak on their behalf. He mentioned that if there is any other person claiming to be their family, then he or she is not consented by him. As per what he told ANI in a statement, he even said that only he and his daughters are late Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and no one else.

As per ANI’s tweet, KK Singh said, “Only my daughters & I comprise Sushant's family & we've authorised Varun Singh as our advocate & through him Vikas Singh, senior advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member doesn't have consent.”

Take a look at what Sushant Singh Rajput’s father said:

Only my daughters & I comprise Sushant's family & we've authorised Varun Singh as our advocate & through him Vikas Singh, senior advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member doesn't have consent: KK Singh, #SushantSinghRajput's father pic.twitter.com/xjg1YlYB9c — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2020

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court reportedly said that Bihar Police was correct in registering Sushant’s father’s FIR and that now, Mumbai Police must submit all evidence to CBI for their investigation. Post the decision was announced, several Bollywood actors like Kriti Sanon, , , , Sonu Sood and others hailed justice in the late actor’s case. Sushant’s sisters Shweta, Meetu and Priyanka along with his niece Mallika Singh also shared their thoughts on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

