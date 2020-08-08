Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh and sister meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar; See PHOTOS

Amid Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe, his father Mr KK Singh met with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. Along with Sushant’s father, his sister also was present while meeting with the Haryana CM in Faridabad.

On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh and sister met up with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Faridabad, Haryana. The photos of the late actor’s father meeting the Haryana CM went viral on social media. Sushant’s case has been national news since his untimely demise and recently, it was taken over by the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation for a probe by the agency. Sushant’s father lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna and that is how Bihar police got involved.

On Saturday, Sushant’s father and sister Rani Singh met Manohar Lal Khattar. As per the tweet by ANI, “Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad.” Sushant’s brother in law OP Singh is reportedly the Police Commissioner of Faridabad. In the photos, we can see Sushant’s father sitting with his daughter Rani and the CM of Haryana. Sushant’s case is currently under nation’s attention after Mr KK Singh levelled several allegations against Rhea and 5 others.

As per reports, the case is being taken over by CBI for a probe. However, Rhea filed a plea in Supreme Court seeing a transfer of case from Bihar to Mumbai in the last week of July. Her plea will be heard by the apex court on August 11. Meanwhile, a day back, Rhea along with brother Showik were interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate over the allegations of reported money laundering in Sushant’s case. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has recorded statements of over 56 people in Sushant’s case including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others. Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Take a look:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case. pic.twitter.com/AiqiWZmYOr — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s cute throwback selfie with Kriti Sanon will leave you with a bittersweet feeling

Share your comment ×