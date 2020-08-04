Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer alleges Mumbai Police is ‘buying time’ to ensure evidence is destroyed

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has taken a new turn as the Bihar CM has sought CBI probe in the same after KK Singh has given his consent. Now, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh has reacted to SP Vinay Tiwari being quarantined by BMC and CBI probe request by the Bihar government.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s case took a new turn on Tuesday when Bihar CM Nitish Kumar revealed that his government is seeking CBI probe in the late actor’s case. He told ANI that DGP-Bihar spoke to the late actor’s father KK Singh who gave consent for a CBI investigation. Hence, the CM said that they too are recommending the same. Now, Sushant’s father’s lawyer Vikas Singh reacted to Nitish Kumar’s CBI probe recommendation and alleged that Mumbai Police is trying to make time for evidence to be destroyed.

In a statement to ANI, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh reacted to the quarantining of SP Vinay Tiwari by BMC officials and CM Nitish Kumar’s CBI probe request. He said that by quarantining an enforcement officer, the Mumbai Police is obstructing the investigation. Further, he alleged that the Mumbai Police is reportedly ensuring the evidence gets destroyed. He revealed that CM Nitish Kumar had promised a CBI probe if and when KK Singh wanted it. Sushant’s family lawyer said that they decided that the case should be given to CBI.

On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s statement, Sushant’s family lawyer said, “Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI.” On quarantining Vinay Tiwari, SP Patna Central, he said, “I don't think any state govt would have quarantined an enforcement officer. Quarantining of a police officer clearly means they want to disable or obstruct the investigation by Patna police.”

Basically, Mumbai Police is buying time to ensure that the evidence gets destroyed. So we decided that this matter should be given to CBI and Nitish Kumar had earlier promised that if the father wants a CBI probe, it will be handed it over to CBI: Vikas Singh https://t.co/S5ZxFaf0gT — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court was scheduled to hear the PIL filed for transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI on Tuesday. However, due to heavy rains, that has been postponed by the apex court. A day back, Mumbai Police Commissioner revealed various aspects of Sushant’s case investigation done by them and said that 56 people had already recorded their statement in the late actor’s case. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.

