Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer claims folks had warned Bandra Police of danger to his life in February

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer has spoken to the media and claimed that his family had informed Bandra Police that the actor is not in good company on February 25. Along with this, he has made several claims after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

A day back, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna police station in the late actor’s death case. Now, his lawyer, Vikas Singh has spoken to the press and has made several claims regarding the actor’s death. As per Times Now and Republic TV, Sushant’s father’s lawyer has claimed that his family had warned the Bandra Police of danger to the actor’s life due to his ‘bad company’ 4 months before his death.

As per Times Now, the lawyer alleged that the family had told the Bandra Police that the actor should be kept under watch as his company is not good. They had informed the police in February and warned them about it. Speaking to Times Now, Vikas Singh said, “On 25th February, the family had reported to Bandra police saying, 'he is not in good company and please ensure nothing untoward happens to him.’”

(Developing Copy)

Here is the tweet video:

#Breaking | TIMES NOW's Pranesh speaks to the lawyer of Sushant's family Vikas Singh. On 25th February, the family had reported to Bandra police saying, 'he is not in good company and please ensure nothing untoward happens to him': Vikas Singh. | #IndiaDemandsSushantTruth pic.twitter.com/C0LD0XnaQI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 29, 2020

Share your comment ×