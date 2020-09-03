Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in statement to Mumbai Police: I feel he might’ve done suicide out of dejection
(Trigger Warning) Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death left the country shocked and his family has been fighting for justice for him since then. His father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in Patna after which the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI for investigation. However, before the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and others, it was Mumbai Police that has recorded the initial statements of the family of late Sushant after his death. Recently, a news channel got access to Sushant’s father’s statement and in the same, he had claimed that Sushant may have ended his life out of ‘dejection.’
In a statement to the Mumbai Police accessed by India Today, Sushant’s father did not say anything about the late actor’s mental health issues. He mentioned that Sushant had never said anything to him about his depression or tensions. Further, he claimed that Sushant may have done suicide out of ‘dejection.’ While sharing his exchanges with him, Sushant’s father said that Sushant came to Patna in May 2019 and at that time, he was not tense. He further said that he often used to message him as he knew he was busy to take the call. In his statement, Sushant’s father mentioned that on June 7, 2020, Sushant had called him.
On that call, Sushant’s father told the police that he told his son, “It has been a year since I came to Patna. Come to Patna if you want to.” On that, Sushant replied to his father, “Let me see, I am not feeling well. I would come once I am back.” He then elaborated how he got to know on June 14, 2020 of the actor’s demise while watching TV and that he fainted after that. He said that he came to Mumbai after that on June 15, 2020 with his nephew and conducted final rites at Vile Parle. Post that, KK Singh said, “After that, I came to Sushant’s flat that he had taken on rent at Bandra. I did not say anything to anybody nor I asked anything as I was feeling sorry for my son. I am not aware as to why my son Sushant has committed suicide. He never discussed with me regarding any type of depression or tension.I do not have any suspicion of or any complaint against Sushant. I feel that Sushant might have done suicide out of dejection.”
A day back, statements of Sushant’s sisters Meetu Singh, Priyanka Singh and Nitu Singh also were accessed by the news channel. Recently, the family’s lawyer Vikas Singh held a press conference to clear all allegations and rumours against Sushant’s family. He mentioned that his family was never given any papers of Sushant’s diagnosis and whenever they asked, they were only given names of the prescribed medications. Sushant’s father claimed in his complaint that after Rhea came in his life, things changed. Rhea too recently spoke up against all the allegations and denied them in an interview. She claimed that Sushant did not have great relations with his family and his father. Since then, several people including Bollywood stars like Vidya Balan, Shibani Dandekar and others have sided with Rhea. Currently, the case is being investigated by the ED, the CBI and after a drug angle was uncovered, the Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved.
If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
