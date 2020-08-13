Sushant Singh Rajput’s father tells SC: My attempt to talk to him from Patna was foiled by Rhea & all accused

The Supreme Court had asked all parties to file their replies before them in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Now, Sushant’s father KK Singh has told the Supreme Court in his reply that it was Rhea and others accused who did not let him talk to his son when he was alive.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left the nation shocked. While Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others in Patna, the case was recommended by the Bihar Government to Centre for CBI probe. Rhea, at the same time, filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. Now, in the same, the Supreme Court has got a reply from Sushant’s father after the previous hearing on August 11.

In his reply to the Supreme Court, as reported by ANI, the Sushant’s father alleged that his attempts to talk to his son when he was alive failed due to the accused persons including Rhea, Showik and others. A few days back, Whatsapp messages that Sushant’s father sent to Rhea and his former business manager Shruti Modi went viral where he had asked them to call him and share the actor’s health condition details with him. The messages dated November 2019, that were shared reportedly did not get a reply from Rhea and Shruti.

Alleging the same, Sushant’s father told the Supreme Court, “During Sushant Singh Rajput's lifetime, the father's attempt to talk to him on telephone from Patna was thwarted by accused persons. It could have saved his son's life.” On the other hand, Sushant’s lawyer Vikas Singh put some serious allegations against Rhea. He further questioned Mumbai Police’s investigation in the case. He said, “Since Supreme Court has listened to lengthy arguments in the matter I want that it should comment that the case has rightly gone to CBI. The Court should give directions that Mumbai Police should help CBI in the investigation. I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional Force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police.”

Take a look at what Sushant’s father and his lawyer said:

During Sushant Singh Rajput's lifetime, the father's attempt to talk to him on telephone from Patna was thwarted by accused persons. It could have saved his son's life: KK Singh, deceased's father in his reply submitted to Supreme Court. #SushantSinghRajput — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

I have always said that the Mumbai Police is a very professional Force. But for some reason, in this case, Mumbai Police have completely gone in a wrong direction. So the family had to approach Patna Police: Vikas Singh, lawyer of #SushantSinghRajput's father — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea also filed her written reply before the Supreme Court. Bihar Government too explained in their reply before the Supreme Court that they hold jurisdiction over Sushant’s death case. They further alleged that Mumbai Police kept SP Vinay Tiwari detailed in the name of quarantine. While the nation has been waiting for the Supreme Court’s verdict, several stars like Ankita Lokhande, have demanded justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.

