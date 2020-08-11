Sushant Singh Rajput’s father was worried about him; Sent SOS texts to Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti in Nov 2019

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently under investigation and another round of Whatsapp texts have come to light that Mr KK Singh had sent to Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti Modi in November 2019. However, he reportedly did not get a reply from both of them.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is currently under investigation by the CBI after the Centre accepted Bihar Government’s recommendation for the same. Now, as per latest reports coming in, Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh may have sent worried texts to Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti Modi back in November 2019 as he wanted to know about his son’s health condition. As per the FIR that Sushant’s father registered in Patna, he alleged that Rhea had reportedly blocked all access to the late actor and blocked the family out.

Now, as per Times Now, Sushant’s father KK Singh was worried about his son and his condition in November 2019 and he reportedly sent SOS messages to Rhea and Shruti, who apparently did not respond back to him. As per the report, Sushant’s father reportedly sent his message first to Rhea in which he asked her to call him and tell him about his health as he worried. Sushant’s father asked Rhea that if she has gotten to know that his dad is texting her, why is she not telling him what is wrong with the actor.

Sushant’s father’s chat message to Rhea reads, “Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do.”

Not just this, Sushant’s dad later sent a Whatsapp message to the actor’s business manager Shruti as well in November 2019. In his message to Shruti, he reportedly said that he spoke to Sushant who told him that he is stressed about something. Worried about him, Sushant’s father dropped a text to Shruti and asked her to tell him what is wrong with the actor. He wrote, “Mein janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eska liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do.”

A few days back, Rhea also shared certain whatsapp messages between Sushant and her where the late actor was seen commenting on his sister Priyanka Singh’s behaviour. Those chats too went viral and countering that, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti released a video interview where the late actor was seen saying that he shares the closest bond with Priyanka. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s petition seeking transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai is being heard by the Supreme Court today. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer reacts to Sanjay Raut’s remark on his strained relation with his father

Credits :Times Now

Share your comment ×