Sushant Singh Rajput’s flat mate Siddharth Pithani claims late actor feared for life post Disha Salian’s death

As CBI is grilling Siddharth Pithani in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, it is reported that he has told the agency that the Raabta star feared for his life and wanted to enhance his security.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting murkier with every passing day since the past three months. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 and ever since there have been numerous about Sushant’s untimely death. There have been speculations about a foul play in the case and the investigation was eventually transferred to CBI. And while the agency has been probing the case, it has been grilling people associated with the actor. So far, we know that Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani was being questioned in the case by CBI.

Now, the latest we know is that Pithani has made some shocking revelations in his statement to CBI. According to Republic, Siddharth that Sushant feared for his life post the unfortunate demise of Disha Salian on June 8 this year. He told the agency that the Raabta actor told him, “I will be killed”. Besides, Pithani had also stated that the late actor was planning to enhance his security after Disha’s death. Furthermore, Siddharth also revealed that Rhea Chakraborty had left with Sushant’s laptop and hard drive later. Meanwhile, CBI is now probing all the possible links between Disha and Sushant’s deaths.

On the other hand, Rhea has been in the judicial custody ever since she has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau and has dropped in the name of 25 A-listers of Bollywood. Besides, the Jalebi actress has also named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and stated that the actress had consumed with her and Sushant.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan, Rhea Chakraborty partied with Sushant Singh Rajput in Lonavala: Farmhouse manager

Credits :Republic World

Share your comment ×